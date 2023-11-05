Home » Berkshire Hathaway A EPS Missed Expectations by $14.00, Revenue Beats Expectations By Investing.com
Berkshire Hathaway A EPS Missed Expectations by $14.00, Revenue Beats Expectations By Investing.com

Berkshire Hathaway A EPS Missed Expectations by $14.00, Revenue Beats Expectations By Investing.com

© Reuters. Berkshire Hathaway A EPS missed expectations by $14.00, revenue beats forecast

Investing.com – Berkshire Hathaway A (NYSE: ) reported third-quarter earnings per share of $-8, $14.00 below analysts’ estimates of $6. Revenue for the quarter was $93.21B versus consensus estimates of $89.18B.

Berkshire Hathaway A shares closed at $533, down -100% over the last 3 months and up 24% over the last 12 months.

Berkshire Hathaway A has received 2 positive earnings per share revisions and 0 negative EPS revisions over the last 90 days. See Berkshire Hathaway A’s previous price-to-earnings reactions here.

According to InvestingPro, Berkshire Hathaway’s Financial Health Score A is “Excellent Performance.”

Check out Berkshire Hathaway A’s recent earnings performance and Berkshire Hathaway A financials here.

Follow which companies are expected by quarterly data in Investing.com’s Economic Earnings Calendar.

