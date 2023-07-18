Home » Berkshire Hathaway cuts stake in Activision to 1.9% from 6.7%. From Investing.com
Investing.com — La Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:) di Warren Buffett it reduced its passive stake in Activision to 1.9% from its previous 6.7%, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: ) held a 1.9% stake in Activision as of June 30, down from 6.7% as of December 31, 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The news comes just as Microsoft (NASDAQ:) is nearing completion of its $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty video game maker Activision.

The Federal Trade Commission has lost its appeal to suspend the deal on antitrust grounds. The competition watchdog filed an appeal after a federal judge last week denied its request to delay the takeover, citing a lack of evidence that the deal would reduce competition.

Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:) ended the day up more than 3%.

