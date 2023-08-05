Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release

Berkshire’s operating results for the second quarter and first six months of 2023 and 2022 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q,

which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.

Earnings of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries for the second quarter and first six months of 2023 and 2022 are summarized below. Earnings are stated on an after-tax basis.

(Dollar amounts are in millions, except for per share amounts).

