Berlin – Again blockades by climate activists

More protests of the last generation for climate protection in Berlin. (Paul Zinken/dpa)

The so-called “Last Generation” has intensified its protests in the capital since last week. In an initial assessment, the police have registered 80 street blockades since then. This week alone there were 71. Hundreds of criminal proceedings are said to have been initiated in this connection.

The “Last Generation” activists see their protest as an act of civil and legitimate resistance. They call for more decisive action against climate change and demand the establishment of a so-called “social council” with random members.

This message was broadcast on April 28th, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.