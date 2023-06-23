Home » Berlin CDU suddenly open to expropriations in the energy sector
Berlin CDU suddenly open to expropriations in the energy sector

Berlin CDU suddenly open to expropriations in the energy sector

Left, SPD and Greens are happy

The climate ideology makes it possible: now even the Berlin CDU is suddenly open to expropriations in the energy sector. AfD and FDP remain strictly against it.

Photo: Screenshot YouTube/Tagesschau Published: 23.06.2023 – 11:23 a.m
As the “Welt” and the “daily mirror« reported, the Berlin CDU has changed its position and now also considers expropriations in the energy sector to be conceivable. Reason are questions of climate protection. This brings the CDU closer to the ideas and demands of the SPD, the Greens and the Left. The Greens believe that the CDU has finally “reasoned”.

The capital Berlin should be climate-neutral by 2040, the CDU is also demanding. All possible measures are conceivable and expropriations against compensation are quite conceivable.

The AfD and the FDP are against such measures. For them it is a violation of the iron principles of a free social market economy.

