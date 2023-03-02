Berlin is threatened with the end of road traffic and complete de-industrialization. In a referendum, climate activists are calling for Berlin to be CO2-neutral by 2030. However, in purely mathematical terms, this is not possible without sacrificing almost everything. The Berliners are hardly informed about the consequences.

Citizens of Berlin are getting mail these days, many already have it in their mailboxes: It is the official invitation from the city of Berlin to the referendum on March 26th. In this referendum, Berliners should vote on whether the capital should become climate-neutral by 2030.

The question is formulated in such a way that the vast majority of citizens could most likely vote “yes” without further background information. After all, who wants to be against the climate? It can’t hurt to be climate neutral, etc.

Specifically, a new version of the Berlin “Climate Protection and Energy Transition Act” is up for vote. This law was passed by the red-red-green coalition on August 27, 2021. “Climate protection goals” are named there.

A brochure is enclosed with the invitation. It lists the argumentation points of the initiators of the decision. The initiator is the »Bündnis Klimaneustart Berlin«, an association of radical and ruthless groups such as »Fridays for Future«, »Gas Exit«, ADFC, »Green Youth«). Added to this are the points of argument of the city government, which supports this direction.

What one looks for in vain in the brochure is a list of the counter-arguments. And there are many of them.

Gunnar Schupelius listed some important ones in the BZ. The decision practically requires that CO2 emissions be reduced by 95 percent by 2030.

Because in the new version of the provision, which is currently to be voted on, non-binding goals will now become “climate protection obligations” that can be legally enforced.

And they look like this (§ 3, paragraph 1): »In the state of Berlin, the total amount of carbon dioxide emissions by 2025 will have increased by at least 70 percent and by 2030 by at least 95 percent compared to the total amount of carbon dioxide emissions in 1990 to reduce.”

Schupelius points out that meeting these goals is beyond the realm of possibility. You have to restructure the entire energy supply. And most of the car/truck traffic would be made impossible. If, as Schupelius calculates, private transport consists of 98 percent combustion engines that produce CO2 and cannot reduce these emissions by 95 percent.

In addition, heat, light, health, industry, agriculture and transport depend to a large extent on energy from combustion processes. A radical reduction by 2030 will have massive consequences.

Schupelius therefore urgently recommends that all Berliners vote “No” in the referendum.