Berlin Prize for architects, six months in the German capital to explore the themes of urban reuse and recovery

Il Ministry of Culture (MIC) he Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) launch the IV edition of the Berlin Prizededicated to young Italian architects on theme of urban reuse and regeneration.

The aim of the initiative is to promote contemporary Italian architecture through mobility andinternationalization of professionalsoffering the winners the opportunity to get in touch with the German reality of a dynamic city like Berlin, where urban regeneration and reuse are topics addressed by renowned architectural firms willing to open their doors to young emerging architects who will win the prize .

The latter will have the opportunity to closely observe the good practices of urban regeneration and recovery of suburbs operated by some of the most esteemed German professionals in the sector, discovering a different reality from ours but at the same time strongly connected with it as equally aimed at making our cities a better and more livable place for those who live there.

The Prize is open to young Italian architects born after 31 December 1988 registered in the professional order and with experience in the sector of reuse and urban regeneration.

Interested parties must send the application form attached to the announcement, by 23 August 2023to the email address [email protected].

The winners will have the opportunity to spend a period of six monthsbetween January and June 2024, in Berlina place where they will explore the professional issues of urban reuse and regeneration.

The architects will also participate in cultural activities organized by the IIC Berlin and by ANCB – The Aedes Metropolitan Laboratory.

They will be assigned two scholarships of 6 months which include the following benefits:

And check for 1,800 euros for meals and reimbursement of expenses at an architectural firm specializing in the regeneration and recovery of urban suburbs; The availability of accommodation; A return flight ticket to Berlin from Italy; Insurance coverage for injuries and accidents.

+ info: creativitacontemporanea.cultura.gov.it

published: 06/28/2023

