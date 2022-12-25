Christmas background, the right lights to be immortalized by the photographer and the figurines in the hands of Marta Fascina and Silvio Berlusconi. Knight and wife tweet their Christmas message with satisfaction: “What a beautiful gift we have received”. And they ask: «And you, what did you find under the tree?».

A message that arrives 18 hours after another tweet, this time of a totally different nature, even if still on the subject of Christmas gifts. And in fact the theme is the Maneuver which has just obtained the trust of the Chamber and which, in any case, ushers in another year of hard sacrifices for the Italians: «Under the Christmas tree, this year, the Italians find a Budget Law written to help the weakest. We at @forza_italia wanted to increase the minimum pensions which, last time, had been increased by our government”.

So it’s worth going back to the Knight’s last tweet, the one with the two statuettes in hand. Sarcasm and irony are rampant on social media because, as we know, the moment is what it is and the situation, for most Italians, is difficult. And then the answers could only take a bad turn: «The bills» replies one. «I wonder the meaning of this tweet, dear Silvio, given that the answers you are receiving were obvious. There are few Italians who respect you despite your attempts to imitate the President of the Republic on your TV networks with his speech to the people. You are not credible» replies Ada. And another: “Those are of an arrogance beyond the limit of delirium.” And again: «Milan under the tree received 4,000 meals, a kilometer-long queue in the cold to receive food. “If the poor can’t give anything back, the state can’t and shouldn’t help them”. Shame on you». All in all, not exactly a success.