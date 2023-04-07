© Reuters. Forza Italia leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi attends a session of the upper house of parliament ahead of a confidence vote for the new government, in Rome, Italy, October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane



by Elvira Pollina and Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN (Reuters) – Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized since yesterday in intensive care at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for treatment of a lung infection in a context of chronic leukemia from which the 86-year-old former prime minister has suffered for some time.

This was stated by doctors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri of the Milanese hospital, in an initially unexpected bulletin in which they clarified that the leukemia that struck the founder of Forza Italia “does not present evolutionary characteristics in acute leukemia”.

“The therapeutic strategy in place involves the cure of the pulmonary infection, a specialized cytoreductive treatment aimed at limiting the negative effects of pathological hyperleukocytosis and the restoration of pre-existing clinical conditions”, explained the two doctors in the bulletin.

Fedele Confalonieri, longtime friend of Silvio Berlusconi and president of MFE-MediaForEurope said today that he saw the former prime minister “much better than yesterday”.

WE ARE MORE OPTIMIST

“He was sleeping. There is concern in the family, but we are more optimistic,” he commented as he left the hospital after visiting him.

Simple, ex Mediaset (BIT:), is the largest private Italian television group and is controlled by the Berlusconi family, as is the publishing group Mondadori (BIT:).

Mfe’s category A and B stocks are also up sharply today after a weak morning. Around 4.45 pm they rose by 3% and the subsidiary Mondadori was also up by just under 2%.

They had recorded similar progress yesterday in the wake of speculative purchases on possible M&A scenarios in the event of the founder’s demise.

According to the Ansa news agency, the four-time prime minister underwent a chemotherapy session yesterday after hospitalization to fight leukemia.

QUIET NIGHT, STABLE CONDITIONS

Shortly after Confalonieri, his son Pier Silvio, CEO of Mfe, also went to visit his father, while this morning the eldest daughter Marina and the youngest son Luigi had been seen.

The Foreign Minister and sole coordinator of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani told Tg1 this morning that he had spoken with Zangrillo: “He told me that President Berlusconi spent a quiet night, his conditions are stable”.

A party note released in the morning had reported a phone call from Berlusconi to Tajani, the party leader in the Chamber Paolo Barelli and the leaders of Forza Italia in which the former prime minister had addressed them “an affectionate greeting”.

“He recommended maximum commitment in Parliament, in the government and in Forza Italia because ‘the country needs us!’, says the note.

Already last week Berlusconi had been admitted to the San Raffaele for a few days for tests.

Berlusconi was prime minister from May 1994 to January 1995, from 2001 to 2006 and from May 2008 to November 2011.

He underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and also had prostate cancer. In the last year he has been repeatedly hospitalized after contracting Covid in 2020.

