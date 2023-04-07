news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 07 APR – A special fan of Silvio Berlusconi arrived this morning at the San Raffaele in Milan directly from Puglia, precisely from Alliste in the province of Lecce.



Marco Macrì, 31, a “faithful” of the Cavaliere, after spending the night on the train, positioned himself under sector D of the hospital with a billboard with the inscription ‘Come on Silvio, Salento is with you’. “I came here on purpose – he explains -, in certain circumstances you don’t have to think about it, especially when it’s a friend and he’s not a friend like the others. You really feel that push from the heart: it’s not politics and it’s not football. Even if it’s Easter I’m leaving my family – he concludes – I’d go see him even if he were at the North Pole because there’s no one like Silvio. He’s always been a point of reference”. The “faithful” also sported a tattoo, now a bit faded, dedicated to the Knight.



Silvio Berlusconi spent a quiet night, the second in intensive care at the San Raffaele in Milan after being hospitalized on Wednesday. According to what he filters in hospital environments, the Knight reacts well to treatment and today he will undergo new tests. The attention of the doctors remains high on the pulmonary infection resulting from a strong general weakening. At the moment there are no medical bulletins. (HANDLE).

