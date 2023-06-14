Home » Berlusconi funeral, Piazza Duomo already crowded waiting for the funeral
News

Berlusconi funeral, Piazza Duomo already crowded waiting for the funeral

by admin
Berlusconi funeral, Piazza Duomo already crowded waiting for the funeral


Home



>




Askanews


>


Berlusconi funeral, Piazza Duomo already crowded waiting for the funeral

Posted on

Milan, June 14th (askanews) – Flags of Forza Italia, Milan and Monza football, but also many wreaths of flowers. A few hours after Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, Piazza Duomo in Milan is already packed with people. Only 2,000 guests will be able to enter the church and two maxi screens have been positioned in the square to follow the funeral service for the former prime minister who died at the San Raffaele hospital on Monday morning.

Massive security measures were deployed in the square given the presence of numerous politicians and heads of state.

Milan, June 14th (askanews) – Flags of Forza Italia, Milan and Monza football, but also many wreaths of flowers. A few hours after Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, Piazza Duomo in Milan is already packed with people. Only 2,000 guests will be able to enter the church and in the square…

See also  Hydrogeological security, empty the reins on Tomo

You may also like

“Republican spirit means implementing the Pnrr and confirming...

Tremendous emptiness of heart – breaking latest news

Peasants maintain closure in the Oriente trunk, they...

Announcement of the Office of the Leading Group...

Fast bill payment with the dedicated lane in...

DR Congo: the UN deplores the brutal attacks...

Ministry of Finance enabled digital channels to pay...

faith in the redemption in Formula 1 after...

North Kivu: civil society in Basongora pleads for...

Óscar Andrés Pérez stepped down from his position...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy