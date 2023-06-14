Berlusconi funeral, Piazza Duomo already crowded waiting for the funeral

Milan, June 14th (askanews) – Flags of Forza Italia, Milan and Monza football, but also many wreaths of flowers. A few hours after Silvio Berlusconi’s funeral, Piazza Duomo in Milan is already packed with people. Only 2,000 guests will be able to enter the church and two maxi screens have been positioned in the square to follow the funeral service for the former prime minister who died at the San Raffaele hospital on Monday morning.

Massive security measures were deployed in the square given the presence of numerous politicians and heads of state.