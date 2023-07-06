Berlusconi leaves more than 100 million dollars to his partner of 33 years

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who died on June 12, left an inheritance of 100 million euros (about $109 million) to Marta Fascina, his partner of 33 years, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The politician never married Fascina, however, they had a very close relationship. His last will was dated January 19, which coincides with one of his treatments at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

Another 100 million euros was inherited by the politician’s younger brother, Paolo Berlusconi, and 30 million euros ($32 million) by Marcello Dell’Utri, his business partner and close friend who was convicted of mafia complicity in 2014.

In addition, Berlusconi’s eldest children, Marina and Pier Silvio, will share majority control of the business empire their father founded. Thus, they will own equal shares of around 53% in the family holding company Fininvest.

The former Italian prime minister and leader of the Forza Italia party has died at the age of 86 after suffering from a lung infection and leukemia. with RT

