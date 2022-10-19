“Nobody is allowed to question my friendship and gratitude for the USA.” So Silvio Berlusconi, commenting on the video with the statements he leaked in the last hours. Il Cavaliere speaks of “phrases and notes stolen with an unfair and intimidating method” and assures that “Forza Italia does not differ from the EU and NATO”. He claims that peace in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict will come only “if Kiev’s rights are protected”, and he says he is indignant at an “unworthy dossier in a civilized country”, but the controversy over his words has now gone around the world politic. And caused the harsh reaction of Giorgia Meloni.

Berlusconi’s audio

«The war waged in Ukraine is the massacre of Ukrainian soldiers and citizens. If he said ‘I don’t attack anymore’, it was all over (…). So if there is no strong intervention, this war does not end ». Thus Silvio Berlusconi, in the audio broadcast by LaPresse, during his speech at the meeting of the Forza Italia assembly in the Chamber for the election of the group leader.

New audio from Berlusconi: “Putin did not want war: Zelensky tripled the attacks in the Donbass” news/berlusconi_il_nuovo_audio_in_ucraina_strage_di_soldati_e_cittadini_serve_un_intervento_forte-12178236/&el=player_ex_12178319″>

«I don’t see how Putin and Zelensky can join a mediation table. Because there is no possible way. Zelensky, in my opinion … forget it, I can’t say … », adds Berlusconi. «Another danger that we all have», continued the Knight: «is that today, unfortunately, in the Western world, there are no leaders, there are none in Europe and in the United States of America. I don’t tell you the things I know but there are no real leaders. Can I make you smile? The only true leader is me … ».

New audio Berlusconi, the Knight telephones live in Mentana: “My words are the result of concern” news/berlusconi_il_nuovo_audio_in_ucraina_strage_di_soldati_e_cittadini_serve_un_intervento_forte-12178236/&el=player_ex_12178578″>

“Do you want to know how it went in Ukraine?”

“Do you know how the Russia thing happened? Even on this I beg you, however, the utmost confidentiality. Do you promise? (…) It went like this: in 2014 in Minsk, Belarus, an agreement was signed between Ukraine and the two newly formed republics of Donbass for a peace agreement without anyone attacking the other. Ukraine throws this treaty to hell a year later and begins attacking the borders of the two republics. The two republics suffer casualties among the military who arrive, I am told, at 5-6-7 thousand dead. Zelensky arrives, triples the attacks on the two republics. The dead become (…) ». This is Berlusconi’s reconstruction. «Desperate, the two republics (…) send a delegation to Moscow (…) and finally manage to talk to Putin. They say: ‘Vladimir we don’t know what to do, you defend us’. He – he adds – is opposed to any initiative, resists, undergoes strong pressure from all over Russia. And then he decided to invent a special operation: the troops had to enter Ukraine, reach Kiev in a week, overthrow the government in office, Zelensky, etc., and set up a government already chosen by the Ukrainian minority of good and common sense people, another week to go back. He entered Ukraine and found himself faced with an unexpected and unpredictable situation of resistance from the Ukrainians, who began to receive money and weapons from the West on the third day. And the war, instead of being a two-week operation, has become a two-hundred-and-one-year war. So, this is the situation of the war in Ukraine ».

Russia-Ukraine war, from tomorrow the rationing of electricity throughout the country. Martial law in the annexed regions Edited by Nicolò Guelfi and Marina Palumbo

October 18, 2022



Berlusconi’s reply: “My words are the result of concern”

The words about Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky and the conflict in Ukraine pronounced during the meeting of the FI group in the House “should be framed in a more general speech, it was the story of a more general concern about the climate that had arisen in the relationship between Russia , Europe and the West ». Thus the leader of FI, Silvio Berlusconi, in a La 7 phone call during Enrico Mentana’s special.

THE REACTIONS

Melons: Atlanticism or out of government, at the cost of not doing so

«About one thing I have been, I am, and I will always be clear. I intend to lead a government with a clear and unambiguous foreign policy line. Italy is fully, and with its head held high, part of Europe and the Atlantic Alliance. Anyone who does not agree with this cornerstone will not be able to be part of the government, at the cost of not being a government ». So Giorgia Meloni. “With us in the government, Italy will never be the weak link in the West, I will ask the ministers of a possible government for clarity on this.”

Read: “Very serious words”

«Berlusconi’s declarations are very serious, incompatible with the positioning of Italy and Europe. These are words that place our country out of the European and Western choices and that undermine the credibility of the possible new executive. Every government born in Europe today must choose whether to stay with Putin or stay with Ukraine and the European Union. The Meloni government is being born under the sign of the worst ambiguity ». Thus Enrico Letta, national secretary of the Democratic Party.

Conte: “Foreigners to Forza Italia unacceptable, issue to Colle”

“Forza Italia cannot express the Foreign Minister, we will talk about it with Mattarella”. So Giuseppe Conte, leader of the 5Stelle, after the diffusion of the new audio by Silvio Berlusconi.

Ronzulli: “Criminal let the audio out”

“It is unscrupulous, not to mention criminal, that someone among the 45 elected to the Chamber can lend themselves to referring the president’s words, which had to be contextualized”. This was stated by the leader of the FI group in the Senate, Licia Ronzullli, when asked by journalists about the audio files of Silvio Berlusconi and who was to disseminate them to the media.