Berlusconi placed the symbol of the center right

Berlusconi placed the symbol of the center right

«A message for the 6 million Italians living abroad. It was we who established the Ministry for Italians in the world, we allowed them to vote to elect their representatives in the Italian Parliament. Also in these political elections you can vote – already in the next few days – the unitary list of the Center Right that bears the names of mine, Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini ». Silvio Berlusconi writes it on the social channels, posting the unitary symbol of the center-right for Italians abroad who will vote on 25 September.

