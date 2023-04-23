Berlusconi: quiet night, visits still limited – Lombardy

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 23 APR – Silvio Berlusconi passed “peacefully” last night as well, the nineteenth of his hospitalization at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. According to hospital sources, there are no updates on the health conditions of the former prime minister who is in the ordinary hospital ward, where he was transferred last Sunday after 12 days in intensive care.



“On the advice of doctors” visits by political exponents to the Cavaliere continue to be avoided, as reported by the vice president and national coordinator of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani, today in Milan to visit the Salone del Mobile, explaining that therefore he did not go to see the party chairman.



A new medical bulletin is not foreseen by professors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri, respectively heads of intensive care and hematology in the Milanese hospital. The last communication from the doctors dates back to last Monday, when the continuation of “treatments” and “monitoring of functional parameters” was announced. Silvio Berlusconi is on his twentieth day of hospitalization and on his third consecutive weekend. (HANDLE).

