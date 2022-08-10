Listen to the audio version of the article

One era was over – as the foreign press reported on Silvio Berlusconi’s exit from Parliament – but another could begin. Same protagonist, at almost 86 years old, and same arena: that “stepfather” Senate who on 27 November 2013 decided the forfeiture of the Cavaliere as parliamentary, with 9 votes. Effect of the Severino law which imposes a halt to any elected office after particularly serious convictions.

The conviction for tax fraud

The decisive one, for the former prime minister, were the 4 years inflicted for tax fraud in the trial on the purchase and sale of Mediaset rights. “It’s a day of mourning for democracy,” thundered the Knight then. Nine years later, the mourning seems to be over. And now the dean of Italian politics gives in to the pressing of “many, even outside Forza Italia” – he reveals – and announces that he will re-nominate himself to Palazzo Madama.

Outside the Senate

In short, he keeps the promise made to his “people” gathered in front of Palazzo Grazioli that afternoon: “We will not retire to some convent, we are here, we are staying here,” he said. The shame suffered in the Senate hall is too heavy. To pronounce the verdict, after the vote, the then president Pietro Grasso. From the left there was a respectful silence, a timid applause came from the 5 Stars. But the seat of the no-longer-senator was already empty. Tension exploded outside the Palaces, between those who toasted asking for jail and those who lit candles wearing black.

The appeal to the European Court of Human Rights

Berlusconi did not resign himself and turned to the European Court of Human Rights. In his appeal he pointed the finger at Italy, guilty of having violated in various ways his right to a fair trial, not being tried for a crime that had been contested in two other proceedings and denouncing the retroactive application of the law. In 2018 the case was dismissed. For the Court, there were no conditions to continue the proceedings, he wrote, as there were no longer “any special circumstances concerning respect for human rights”. Shortly before, Berlusconi had informed the Strasbourg judges that he did not want to go ahead with the appeal, asking for it to be canceled. In the meantime, his unbelievable status had faded and the blue leader gave up, convinced that there was “no adequate compensation” for the loss. Apart from a new election, which he hopes for nine years later.