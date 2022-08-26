No comment from the League

At this stage, it seems to understand, the declarations on the Bridge, a work that does not exist and which according to some has already cost a billion euros, are classified as a mere electoral demonstration and therefore not worthy of particular comments. No comment, to say, from the League which in Sicily is in great shape. And just browse the net to find very critical positions from Matteo Salvini’s party for a work that requires a great public financial commitment: too much money in the South better to spend in Padania, is the tenor of the statements of various members of the League. Certainly unwelcome in Sicily. In the archive there is, in this regard, a statement by the (resigning) Sicilian governor Nello Musumeci that makes you think: “We had the best season for the construction of the bridge only under the Berlusconi government and this is known to all because it was arrived at the opening of the construction site – said Musumeci -. The truth is that there is a strong ideological bias on the part of the Five Stars and part of the Democratic Party. I exclude that the national government has an interest in carrying it out. It suffers the pressure of the economic and financial lobbies of the North against Sicily as the natural platform of the European continent in the Mediterranean, condemning it to the marginalization it has continued to suffer for over 70 years ». It was May this year and the topic was on the agenda of the public debate. A few weeks earlier, the Minister for Infrastructure Enrico Giovannini had said: “The project on the connection on the Strait of Messina is no longer current, the financing must be rethought by public finance”. And in fact, RFI was then entrusted with rethinking the project: the one-span bridge was no longer considered current better with three spans.

The draft law

But for supporters of the work it is just a way to continue to buy time. In May the bill “Provisions for the construction of the bridge over the Strait of Messina” arrived in Parliament, similar in the heading to a bill presented in 1970: first signatory Silvia Vono. The bill provides, among other things, to «define the procedures for the approval of the feasibility study of the final project of the work and for its realization, also through one or more commissioner management procedures; establish the methods of public financing of the work and the methods of any participation of private capital and of granting in concession; define the methods for involving local authorities, stakeholders and production associations in the areas involved in the construction and management of primary and secondary connection infrastructures ». The end of the legislature closed this chapter.

L’odg

At the beginning of August, the deputy from Messina Matilde Siracusano (again she) presented an agenda in the context of the debate on the Infrastructures decree which then did not pass by six votes but which brought about the re-emergence of the division on the issue. The agenda asked to suspend the new feasibility study, which should end in 2023, and to resume the old project that can be immediately built in a single span, and to use the funds put into the field for a quick update: ” I asked the government to review the decision taken regarding the realization of a new feasibility study for the Messina Strait Bridge – explained Matilde Siracusano -. It is really absurd, in fact, that the executive and Minister Giovannini have decided to contract out a new study for a bridge with several spans – a hypothesis that has already been rejected several times in the recent past – using, among other things, about 50 million euros of public resources. for this work. The government did not take a position and went back to the Chamber. The center-right voted firmly in favor, while the Democratic Party, Movimento 5 Stelle and Leu voted against. Today a good signal could have arrived from Parliament, so it was not because of the choice of the left, which does not surprise us even so much ».

On the opposite front, and in particular from the Democratic Party, a different version: «On the Ponte dello Stretto, Parliament blocked the absurd forcing of the right. The agenda of the Infrastructure decree of Fi, Lega and Fdi would in fact have re-proposed the old project of the Berlusconi government of 2001, anachronistic and already rejected due to stability problems linked to the seismicity of the area and the sea currents, making the work useless. made to date by Mims. Rfi is in fact working on a technical-economic feasibility project in which 50 million euros have been invested “. Not a position against it, it will be said, but in line with the choice made by the Draghi government.

In any case, in Sicily there is a saying that seems to be made for this case: “Pigghia tempo e camperai (take your time and camperai)” is said when you don’t want to do something and you continue to look for reasons to postpone it without ever taking a final decision on a yes or a no. In 2021 it seemed that everyone agreed to do it, even the Grillinis seemed willing to support the most divisive work in the history of Italy. Debates, studies, reports, exams and comparisons. And it goes on like this. It can always be said.