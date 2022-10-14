ROME. Everyone is waiting for him. The first session of the new legislature begins a quarter of an hour late, because Silvio Berlusconi has not yet arrived in the Senate. And with him the president in pectore, Ignazio La Russa. They appear together in front of the door of Palazzo Madama, veterans of the umpteenth meeting with Giorgia Meloni in the Chamber. But they take different paths to reach the Chamber. Licia Ronzulli, Francesco Paolo Sisto and Gaetano Micciché rush to welcome the leader of Forza Italia, accompanying him to the elevator, with the help of a salesman and a bodyguard, who support the former premier. “At the beginning of the electoral campaign I fell back badly – he explains – I still suffer, but the doctors say it went well”.

He returns to the Senate nine years after his forfeiture under the Severino law, due to the conviction for tax fraud. “I haven’t counted the years and I’m not excited – he assures us – and then I was able to do more as a European parliamentarian”. He still does not know that his will be a bitter return and a bad prelude for the new government majority. The elevator does not arrive and he gets impatient, pressed by reporters flaunts tranquility: “We spoke calmly with Meloni, I believe that La Russa will be president.” At that moment, no one really believes the scenario that Forza Italia denies its votes to the exponent of the Brothers of Italy. When he goes towards the classroom he crosses Guido Crosetto, “but how tall you are, you’ve grown still”, he jokes. On the agreement with Meloni, however, he is not unbalanced, “we have half and half, let’s see”. He takes his place on a bench in the front row, always with Ronzulli at his side. Some applause, among the first to greet him the president of Lazio, Claudio Lotito, and the president of the outgoing Senate, Elisabetta Alberti Casellati. Matteo Renzi and Dario Franceschini, even Mario Monti, approach to shake his hand. The Northern League player Giorgio Bergesio asks him for a selfie and he is not the only one. Berlusconi listens to the speech of the provisional president Liliana Segre a little bored, but then he applauds with conviction. At times he opens his leather folder and takes notes, the photographers capture the title of the first page: «Ministri Forza Italia». Tajani to Foreign Affairs, Bernini to University, then Gasparri and Cattaneo, there is also the hypothesis of a “delegation to the Elderly” for Ronzulli, the president’s loyalist who is destined to remain outside the government team. “The act of no confidence in her is an act of no confidence in me and in Forza Italia,” he wrote at the bottom of the page Berlusconi.

It is on this veto by Giorgia Meloni that the tear is consumed. In a pause in the Chamber, before the vote begins, the former prime minister closes himself in the government room with his senators and there it is decided to “send a warning” to the allies. La Russa is not voted on, 16 will be absent, except for Casellati, for a matter of institutional etiquette, and for Berlusconi himself, who answers the call to “give a signal of openness, despite the opposition of the group”. Among other things, he does it with great effort, staggering at the entrance to the bier and making a mistake on the side of the exit, not finding the urn where to insert the ballot and then losing his balance again. Daniela Santanché arrives to her aid, while applause is triggered from the FdI benches. The clash seems to have been overcome, but it is not. Just look at the video that documents a heated confrontation, right in the center of the room, between Berlusconi and La Russa: a not exactly friendly exchange and, reading the lip, the concluding “vaffa” of the leader of Forza Italia. Perhaps he thinks that, without the votes of Forza Italia, his former minister will not have the numbers to become president of the Senate. Even if then, when things are done, he will say “happy about his election: we had done the calculations and we knew that those of Renzi and the senators for life would vote for him”. In short, no humiliation, “no setbacks and the government is not getting off to a bad start”, says Berlusconi as he leaves Palazzo Madama. Although then with The print he admits that “the negotiations are over, we have an agreement on some ministries, but there isn’t one for Ronzulli. This is a problem, because we don’t like vetoes ». The confrontation with Meloni, in reality, continues, for example on Justice, where for Forza Italia one between Casellati and Sisto should go. But the mess on yesterday’s vote leaves heavy waste inside the party, with the parliamentarians closest to Ronzulli who would like to abstain even today in the Chamber, in the vote to elect the Northern League player Lorenzo Fontana. And there are those who push for separate consultations at the Quirinale, splitting the coalition. Another current, which refers to Antonio Tajani, however, preaches prudence. Last night a new meeting with Berlusconi, at Villa Grande, to seek a common strategy.

The elderly leader leaves Palazzo Madama visibly worn out, but lights up again in front of a young and statuesque saleswoman, who accompanies him to the elevator: «What sport did you do? Volleyball? You are pretty solid, I bet you are strong as a striker ». A pleased smile, perhaps the only one of the bitter return of Senator Berlusconi