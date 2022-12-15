«Monza is proving to be a great team. We have a strong group, an excellent coach and ambitious goals. I am happy to participate in the dinner for Christmas greetings with the sponsors », writes the leader of Forza Italia and owner of Monza football, Silvio Berlusconi on social media.

During the dinner, Berlusconi underlined Raffaele Palladino’s value on the bench after having sacked Giovanni Stroppa: «We have found a new coach – said the former prime minister – who was the coach of our Primavera team: he is good, pleasant, kind and able to stimulate our boys. Then the joke: «I put in an extra stimulation, because to the guys who have come here now I said: ‘Now Juventus, Milan, etc. are coming and if you win with one of these great teams I’ll get a bus of three to the locker room. **And”.