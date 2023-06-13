Home » Berlusconi will have state funeral in Milan Cathedral
Berlusconi will have state funeral in Milan Cathedral
Silvio Berlusconi.

The state funeral of the former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconiwho died today at the age of 86, will be this Wednesday at the Milan Cathedral (north), after a two-day chapel in his mansion which will be kept strictly private for reasons of public order.

The funeral will take place in the “Duomo” or cathedral of his hometown at 3:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday in the presence of authorities from the country’s political, social, and economic life, headed by the head of the State, Sergio Mattarella.

The funeral will be presided over by the Archbishop of Milan, Monsignor Mario Delphini.

In addition, giant screens will be installed in the “Duomo” square so that people can follow the funeral live through a television signal that will be produced by Mediaset, the magnate’s media conglomeratereported local media.

At the moment, the authorities have not defined the maximum capacity that is expected to be admitted to the temple, whose maximum capacity is about 5,000 people.

From today, the coffin of the deceased tycoon, sick with leukemiawill be exhibited in his Villa Martino in Arcore, a town near Monza, north of Milan, where he arrived aboard a car from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he died on Monday.

The burning chapel will remain the two days in his mansion and a public wake will not be installeda decision that the family has taken for reasons of public order.

The funeral chapel of Berlusconi, one of the most beloved Italian politicians, was expected to move on Tuesday to the headquarters of his Mediaset company in Cologno Monzese, on the outskirts of Milan, so that thousands of people could say their last goodbyes. before state funerals.

Finally, the remains will be guarded only by their relatives, since the entrance to Villa San Martino, Berlusconi’s residence in the town of Arcore, about twenty kilometers from Milan, will be reserved exclusively for the closest relatives, according to local media. .

After his death this morning at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, some supporters gathered at his doors, with messages of remembrance and flags of Italy and his party, Forza Italia.

Other admirers have already begun to leave flowers at the gates of his mansion.

In Rome, the city where he developed his historic political stage, the Italian flag flies at half mast in the Senate, where he held a seat since the last October 2022 elections.

And the Chamber of Deputies will stop its activity for two days. EFE

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi won a vote of confidence in Parliament on Tuesday June 21. Pictured, Berlusconi meets with the press on Sunday in Milan, Italy. (AP Photo/LaPresse)

