Home News Berlusconi’s children to the aid of the Forza Italia accounts: allocated 500 thousand euros
News

Berlusconi’s children to the aid of the Forza Italia accounts: allocated 500 thousand euros

by admin
Berlusconi’s children to the aid of the Forza Italia accounts: allocated 500 thousand euros

Silvio Berlusconi’s family continues to support Forza Italia. From his five children half a million euros arrived in 2022. Barbara, Eleonora, Luigi, Marina and Pier Silvio all helped the party coffers with 100 thousand euros each paid in August, as can be seen from the lists in “Contributi, benefits and other forms of perceived support “, published on the FI website. Another 100,000 euros (as well as in the three previous years) came from the family business, with the Finanziaria D’Investment Fininvest Spa which made two payments of 50,000 euros, on June 14 and August 2.
The contribution of one of the Cavaliere’s loyalists, Adriano Galliani, Italian senator in the past legislature was identical: 93,700 euros on August 18, and before that seven payments of 900 euros each. The lists available on the site, relating to the three previous years, show 100 thousand euros paid in 2021 by Luigi Berlusconi, the youngest of the five children, and the same amount in 2019 by Paolo Berlusconi, brother of the leader of FI. Forza Italia closed the last 2021 budget with a deficit of 340,490 euros. The statement included 92.2 million euros of debts to other lenders, attributable to Berlusconi himself, who over the years has supported his political creature with about 100 million euros.

See also  Malta, cases of Covid on the rise: 70 children blocked, 5 are from Friuli Venezia Giulia

You may also like

Tax-free fringe benefits to pay bills (and more):...

Salerano, in 427 at the Salerun, the bib...

Hefei: Yaohai District and Luyang District each found...

The latest news of Guangzhou epidemic on November...

Treviso bakers turn off their signs: “Unsustainable costs...

Conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi...

Violent robbery in the Pavia area: a 63-year-old...

Chen Miner emphasized at the meeting of the...

Udinese businesswoman climbs Everest out of love for...

Beijing’s Yanqing area has been reduced from a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy