Silvio Berlusconi’s family continues to support Forza Italia. From his five children half a million euros arrived in 2022. Barbara, Eleonora, Luigi, Marina and Pier Silvio all helped the party coffers with 100 thousand euros each paid in August, as can be seen from the lists in “Contributi, benefits and other forms of perceived support “, published on the FI website. Another 100,000 euros (as well as in the three previous years) came from the family business, with the Finanziaria D’Investment Fininvest Spa which made two payments of 50,000 euros, on June 14 and August 2.

The contribution of one of the Cavaliere’s loyalists, Adriano Galliani, Italian senator in the past legislature was identical: 93,700 euros on August 18, and before that seven payments of 900 euros each. The lists available on the site, relating to the three previous years, show 100 thousand euros paid in 2021 by Luigi Berlusconi, the youngest of the five children, and the same amount in 2019 by Paolo Berlusconi, brother of the leader of FI. Forza Italia closed the last 2021 budget with a deficit of 340,490 euros. The statement included 92.2 million euros of debts to other lenders, attributable to Berlusconi himself, who over the years has supported his political creature with about 100 million euros.