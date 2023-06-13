Berlusconi’s legacy on the Stock Exchange, Mediaset at the mercy of M&A speculation From Investing.com

© Reuters.



Investing.com – Following news of the death of founder and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, shares of MFE MEDIAFOREUROPE (BIT:) surged 10% in trading on Monday.

A push that is also taking place in today’s trading, with A shares up 4% above 0.7 euro, while in Frankfurt Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:), of which Mediaset (BIT:) is the controlling shareholder, it is up slightly after +6.3% on the previous day.

The rally was channeled by news on the future of the company and of the Fininvest holding, with many traders betting on a change at the top and a possible disintegration of the company with winds of M&A.

Rumors that have been denied by the same holding founded by Berlusconi who in a note, in addition to remembering the former Cavaliere, has ensured full continuity in the management of the companies under the umbrella of the family.

In fact, the project begun a few years ago to make Mediaset a European communications operator is not finished, as demonstrated by the takeover of MFE Spain and the shares taken over in the German Prosiebensat

A marketer quoted by Reuters commented on the recent purchases stating that “they are mere speculative purchases, in particular by day trade”r, also because control of the company is “in fact armored and the possibility of a sale depends only on the children, not from a climb.”