Home » Berlusconi’s villa is set to become a museum
News

Berlusconi’s villa is set to become a museum

by admin
Berlusconi’s villa is set to become a museum

The four-time prime minister’s five children plan to convert the villa into a kind of Berlusconi memorial. According to the Roman daily Corriere della Sera, the museum will show Berlusconi’s political and economic successes and the history of his party, Forza Italia. The 18th-century villa with a large garden, which houses more than 20,000 paintings, is to be opened to visitors. Photos and videos about Berlusconi’s life, his piano and posters from his election campaigns are to be shown. The children want to set up a scientific committee that will take care of the establishment of the site. Berlusconi’s partner, the parliamentarian Marta Fascina, who currently lives in the villa, is to be entrusted with the administration of the new museum.

Will: Assets of around four billion euros

Ex-Prime Minister Berlusconi’s will is due to be opened this week in Milan. The range of assets destined for the heirs and other possible beneficiaries specified by Berlusconi is vast and includes companies, villas, houses, boats, works of art and private investments. According to estimates, the assets should be around four billion euros. The main focus is on the division of the shares in the parent company Fininvest, in which Silvio Berlusconi held a 61 percent stake. It is expected that these shares will be divided among the five children of the patriarch.

The ex-prime minister also leaves behind a great legacy politically. In the next few weeks, the governing party Forza Italia, which has been dominated by Berlusconi since it was founded, intends to nominate a new party leader who will lead the conservative group until next year’s party conference. Party coordinator and foreign minister Antonio Tajani is expected to become the new party leader.

See also  The enlarged meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and the video conference of the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters must be standardized, busy, orderly, and fast to pay close attention to the "last mile" of epidemic prevention and control-Today Anshan-Anshan Municipal People's Government

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

A quick recipe for potato and zucchini stew...

Federico Gutiérrez is running for the Mayor’s Office...

Junior Tour 2023 stops in Marchtrenk

Car and panel van collided in Balıkesir: 3...

Venezuelan military plane crashed while practicing

LaLiga EA SPORTS: The new design for the...

City Councilwoman Kendra Lara Involved in Car Accident...

MEB announced! Here is the application and appointment...

Saudi Arabia and Russia limit their oil supply

The best fistball team, even in the open...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy