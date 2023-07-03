Berlusconi’s villa is set to become a museum

The four-time prime minister’s five children plan to convert the villa into a kind of Berlusconi memorial. According to the Roman daily Corriere della Sera, the museum will show Berlusconi’s political and economic successes and the history of his party, Forza Italia. The 18th-century villa with a large garden, which houses more than 20,000 paintings, is to be opened to visitors. Photos and videos about Berlusconi’s life, his piano and posters from his election campaigns are to be shown. The children want to set up a scientific committee that will take care of the establishment of the site. Berlusconi’s partner, the parliamentarian Marta Fascina, who currently lives in the villa, is to be entrusted with the administration of the new museum.

Will: Assets of around four billion euros

Ex-Prime Minister Berlusconi’s will is due to be opened this week in Milan. The range of assets destined for the heirs and other possible beneficiaries specified by Berlusconi is vast and includes companies, villas, houses, boats, works of art and private investments. According to estimates, the assets should be around four billion euros. The main focus is on the division of the shares in the parent company Fininvest, in which Silvio Berlusconi held a 61 percent stake. It is expected that these shares will be divided among the five children of the patriarch.

The ex-prime minister also leaves behind a great legacy politically. In the next few weeks, the governing party Forza Italia, which has been dominated by Berlusconi since it was founded, intends to nominate a new party leader who will lead the conservative group until next year’s party conference. Party coordinator and foreign minister Antonio Tajani is expected to become the new party leader.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

