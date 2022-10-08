ROME. «Germany bears a great responsibility for what has happened over the past twenty years. It allowed Gazprom to acquire the largest storage field in the European Union and to enter gas trading. A thing in total disregard of the directives ». The accusation comes from Franco Bernabè, president of Acciaierie d’Italia, interviewed by the director of La Stampa, Massimo Giannini, during the Gedi group event “Alphabet of the future 2022: the new routes of beauty”, which yesterday made stop in Padua. Bernabè announces that he will not be minister of the Meloni government, also because he has not been contacted by the leader of the Brothers of Italy, but if a call comes from Colle, he admits: “Anyone would have the duty to take it into consideration”.

How did we get to this dramatic situation from an energetic point of view?

«With the three directives on gas between the end of the 90s and the first ten years of the 2000s, Europe has decided to dismember monopolists such as Eni to create a competitive market. On the other hand, however, beyond the Iron Curtain, the monopolist remained, with a very different specific weight. There was the mistake. Then not only Germany allowed Gazprom to enter Europe and exploit a field but it also started negotiations for Nord Stream 2 ».

Did we bring the enemy home?

«It was an incomprehensible thing, that’s why we have this crazy situation of gas prices, with the bills that in January-February will become unsustainable if we continue like this. Prices rose before the war due to Russia’s manipulation of the TTF market where it could sell a lot of gas. It sold gas with long-term contracts and at the same time it sold it on the electronic market. Suddenly, in the third quarter of 2021, Moscow stopped selling gas on electronic platforms. And so the price has skyrocketed ».

There was a strategy.

“Russia declared war on Europe before declaring it on Ukraine. When it is said that sanctions hurt us it is true, but it is Russia that began an aggression long before there were sanctions ».

How does it come out? Draghi has made the gas price cap one of the most important campaigns on an international level. However, Europe has not yet responded.

“There are no simple answers to complex problems, there are only” pecette “that are put on a very complicated issue”.

What should we do?

“One solution could be that Europe buys energy for everyone, acts as a single buyer as happened for vaccines, but I do not see a great willingness to go in this direction”.

So are we facing only austerity and rationing?

«I believe that the increase in prices is so strong that it will lead to virtuous behavior, I see that some cities are already turning off the public lighting. The problem we face is to survive in 2022 and 2023 ».

The new executive that is about to arrive says that much more needs to be done, Salvini proposes the budget variance.

“There will be a huge energy saving as in ’73 when there was the energy crisis, people will save”.

And in the meantime, who pays the bills?

“The state will still have to intervene, there is no doubt. The provision on tax credits has given businesses great respite, this will have to continue until this truly dramatic situation ceases ”.

With the change of government, do you fear that Italy could be isolated in the international context?

«This transition finds two people of great equilibrium who are handing over deliveries. Draghi is a man of profound sense of institutions who sees his responsibility as a citizen, rather than as prime minister, in supporting the next government without trauma. And Giorgia Meloni – given the prudence and sobriety with which she is managing this transition phase – deserves great appreciation ».

Bernabè is done, will he be minister of the Meloni government?

“It doesn’t exist, I don’t know anything, no one has contacted me.”

Does that mean Meloni didn’t show up with her?

«No, I repeat, no one has contacted me, and besides, it would also be curious if this happened. It is known that in terms of political vision I do not belong to that group ».

Does that mean if they called her she’d still say no? Even if a call comes in from the Colle?

“In that case, of course, faced with a call in the name of the national interest, anyone would have a duty to take it into consideration.”