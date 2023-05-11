Bernabeu Reconstruction: Construction of the 360-degree video display gradually begins

StadiumIn the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, the construction of the elements that will carry the 360-degree video display under the roof in the future begins. This is one of the highlights of Real Madrid’s remodeled stadium.

360-degree video display a major renovation highlight

MADRID. With the showdown in the Champions League against Manchester City, that’s it for this season at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu – at least with the big, exciting games. Real Madrid will play three times – against Getafe FC, Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Club – at their home ground until June 3rd or 4th. After that, however, the eyes will continue to be directed to the interior of the football temple.

And not just because of the possible European Cup celebration on June 11th, the royals should defeat the “Skyblues” in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday next week and also win the final in Istanbul on June 10th.

The upcoming summer is scheduled to be the last in which the Bernabéu-Umbau still running. With the hoped-for completion in December, this should then be all the more intensive, because despite the good progress that can be seen, there is still a lot to do inside, outside and on the roof. Among other things, one of the major highlights of the conversion is pending: the 360-degree video display. This replaces the usual display panels in the north and south and extends through the entire ring at the level of the inner ring of the roof.

Bernabéu: First elements assembled for new video ad

Exciting: The construction for this started on Thursday. To be more precise, the first elements have been lifted and assembled on the South Stand, to which the 360-degree video display will soon be attached.

A photo montage by the company responsible, Daktronics, shows that the back also has a few larger screens. They are then aligned in the direction of the grandstands if the view of the 360-degree display is restricted on the top seats. The video boards will probably not be erected until midsummer at the earliest.

By the way: At the corner of the south and west stands, the lower tier is currently being rebuilt because the construction of the underground lawn storage facility seems to be almost complete. This means that no larger components have to be transported underground at this point. The entire southern lower tier should be back for the new season.

