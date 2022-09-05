PORDENONE. Bernardo Zannoni, the very fresh winner of the 60th Campiello Prize with the novel “My stupid intentions” (Sellerio), will be the protagonist of the opening night of the 23rd edition of pordenonelegge, the Book Festival with the Authors scheduled from 14 to 18 September .

Appointment on Wednesday 14 September, at 9 pm, in Pordenone in the Gabelli Space: the winner will be celebrated by the artistic director of pordenonelegge Gian Mario Villalta, flanked by Daria Galateria, member of the Jury of Literature and by Eugenio Calearo Ciman, member of the Management Committee of the Award Campiello.

In the sign of a consolidated literary twinning, for the 11th year the partnership between pordenonelegge and the Campiello Prize is renewed. In Pordenone we will try to give concrete proof of the hope expressed by Bernardo Zannoni at the time of his award ceremony, on Saturday evening at the Campiello: “Italy can be a country for young people who want to read, train and learn”. Through “My stupid intentions”, the debut novel he began writing at the age of 21, Bernardo Zannoni demonstrates a compelling narrative, which accompanies the reader in a dimension that is no longer human: just when he puts it, however, of facing the essential questions of our being men and women.

In Zannoni’s book, a marten learns to write, discovers God, discovers time, discovers death: this, in a nutshell, is the plot of “My stupid intentions”. The author takes animals and stages them in their most appropriate environment: a wood.

To contend for the final victory were, in addition to the winner, Fabio Bacà with Novà (Adelphi), Antonio Pascale with The fig leaf. Stories of trees, women, men (Einaudi), Daniela Ranieri with updated road map of all my kisses (Ponte alle Grazie), Elena Stancanelli with Il divatore (La nave di Teseo).

During the ceremony, the winners of the other awards provided by the Il Campiello Foundation were also awarded. The Friulian Antonella Sbuelz, winner of the first edition of Campiello Junior, was officially awarded.