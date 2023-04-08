Home News BERRY CORPORATION INVESTIGATION CONTINUED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Berry Corporation – BRY
KSF announces that KSF continues its investigation into Berry Corporation (NasdaqGS:BRY) . . . . .

On June 29, 2018, the Company filed its Registration Statement for its initial public offering, which, was declared effective by the SEC on July 25, 2018. On or around July 26, 2018, Berry
conducted the IPO, upon which the Company began trading on the NASDAQ Global Select market (“NASDAQ”), issuing 13 million shares of Berry common stock at $14 per share, generating over $138 million
in proceeds before expenses. Then, in November 2020, the Company reported its financial and operating results for 3Q 2020, disclosing that its non-GAAP EPS and revenue both fell short of estimates
citing “certain operational improvements that caused temporary reductions in our production.”

