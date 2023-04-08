KSF announces that KSF continues its investigation into Berry Corporation (NasdaqGS:BRY) . . . . .

On June 29, 2018, the Company filed its Registration Statement for its initial public offering, which, was declared effective by the SEC on July 25, 2018. On or around July 26, 2018, Berry

conducted the IPO, upon which the Company began trading on the NASDAQ Global Select market (“NASDAQ”), issuing 13 million shares of Berry common stock at $14 per share, generating over $138 million

in proceeds before expenses. Then, in November 2020, the Company reported its financial and operating results for 3Q 2020, disclosing that its non-GAAP EPS and revenue both fell short of estimates

citing “certain operational improvements that caused temporary reductions in our production.”