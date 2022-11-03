Fontana: Moratti looks to the left and not from today

This opens up a new front in the Lombard center-right. The reply of the president of the Lombardy Region, Fontana, came close. “The doubts I had expressed on the political positioning of Letizia Moratti were well founded – he said -. It is clear that you are looking to the left and not from today ». “It is surprising – he added – that the councilor for welfare declares today that the action of the Executive is not enough. He has been a part of it for a year and a half and I don’t think he has ever raised any problems. However, what matters today is that the excellent work on the vaccination campaign and on the recovery of performance held back by Covid cannot stop “. Asked if it is possible that Moratti could be a candidate for the leadership of the Region, Fontana replied: «It is possible. I read enthusiastic tones from the center-left everyone sees you as the candidate, cheers, we’ll have a good fight ».

Calenda: Moratti will continue to contribute to politics

Moratti’s choice was commented by the leader of the Third Pole Carlo Calenda. “Letizia Moratti was courageous in resigning from the bad government of Attilio Fontana,” she said. Moratti did an excellent job during the vaccination campaign, which before then was in a chaos unworthy for a large European region. I am sure that in the future you will be able to make a positive contribution in regional or national policy ».

Sala, I was expecting Letizia Moratti’s resignation

The rift between Moratti and Fontana has repercussions on the political balance of the region managed by the League, but not only. The resignation of Letizia Moratti as councilor for welfare and vice president of the Lombardy Region «it is clear that they were something I expected. Moratti did what Fontana did not have the courage to do, that is to acknowledge that there was no longer any trust », said the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala. “Because the relationship of trust was not there, I said several times ago, a councilor is not elected but appointed on the basis of a relationship of trust by the mayor or the president of the region – he concluded -. I have to say that things have been like this for a long time now ».

M5s, after Moratti also Fontana resigns

“After today’s events, we believe that this disastrous government experience must end. We await the resignation of the disheartened President Fontana, at the helm of an inactive council blocked by the flight of the councilors to Parliament ». This is what the leader of the Five Star Movement in Lombardy, Nicola Di Marco, wrote in a note, commenting on the resignation of Moratti. «The farce is over – reads the note again – Moratti, called to save the center-right from the disasters of the Fontana-Gallera duo and from the inability to manage the pandemic, goes away slamming the door, certifying the failure of this council. Fontana, once again, did not have the strength to decide and passively awaited yet another slap in the face ». For Di Marco, «the first real act worthy of being remembered by the commissioner Moratti, since you took office, is to discourage the government of Lombardy and the national one. The culmination of his work was therefore today’s press release ». A path «studied at the table towards one’s candidacy, which in fact has forgotten the needs of the Lombard citizens».

Zaia, always shared with the management policy of Covid

“In all honesty, I have read the agencies but I don’t know what the reasons are,” said the president of Veneto Luca Zaia, answering a question about Moratti’s resignation. “I think there has been too much debate in recent months – he added in reference to Covid -. She will be the one to explain why she left. Lombardy has always been alongside the Veneto. The management policy of the pandemic has always been shared ».