Besseghini (Arera): be quick to avoid energy defaults

Besseghini (Arera): be quick to avoid energy defaults

ServiceInterview with the president of the Authority

The president of the Authority calls for urgent measures, which could be taken “even by the outgoing government since there is no time to waste”. There is also the former Ilva, he warns, among the large gas consumers without a supply contract since October

by Sissi Bellomo

The risk of a chain of default between the companies that supply gas and electricity worries the Energy Authority, which urgently urges preventive actions from the Government: possibly even the outgoing one, given that really “there is no time to waste “. The appeal was launched by Stefano Besseghini, president of the Arera, whom Il Sole 24 Ore interviewed one week after the opening of the new thermal year (starting on Saturday 1 October) and a few hours after the appointment with the polls for the renewal of …

