Bet on mental health is led by Huila

Given the worrying x-ray on this aspect at the national level, clinical psychologist and Senator Carlos Julio González Villa, led a public hearing called “to reflect and act on the problems that children and young people face daily in the country such as bullying, bullying, depression, mistreatment, suicide, among others”, and which is part of the Affective Competences Bill that is preparing to be presented.

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

Did you know that in Colombia, according to the Ministry of Health, after cardiovascular conditions, depression is the second cause of health problems in the country? Or that 44.7% of children in the national territory, Do they have signs of a mental health problem?

These data are some of the most worrying in Colombia regarding mental health, and for this reason, the Senate of the Republic has been leading actions aimed at improving and strengthening prevention, access and support programs in this field.

This was reiterated by the clinical psychologist and Senator Carlos Julio González Villa, who led the public hearing: “Mental health in Colombia. A space to reflect and act on the problems that children and young people face daily in the country such as bullying, bullying, depression, abuse, suicide, among others.

Said hearing is also part of the Affective Competences Bill “by which the affective competencies component in Colombia is incorporated into the Institutional Educational Projects and other provisions are issued”, which the Senator is preparing to be presented.

The initiative’s objective is to “Propose an intervention strategy in the training processes, in the symbolic universes and the interactions that occur in the school with a view to forming affectively competent subjects and promoting permanent self-reflection on affectivity in the actors of the educational process. ”.

mental health pandemic

According to the Senator worldwide, “there is a new pandemic and we call it the mental health pandemic. There were already worrying figures in terms of Mental Health before the Covid 19 pandemic, but without a doubt the pandemic exposed and is giving us a worrying x-ray in the form of figures and symptoms related to the deterioration of the mental health of Colombians and the most worrisome especially for girls, boys and adolescents.

According to Legal Medicine, during 2021 and up to July 2022, 4,159 people committed suicide in Colombia, of which 1,714 were under 29 years of age and globally, suicide is the fourth most common cause of death for people aged 15 and over. and 19 years of age. Colombia does not escape this reality, including people who suffer from severe mental disorders, since they usually die between 10 and 20 years before the rest of the world population and that means something terrible in the construction of the human life project”, explained González.

At the same time, he revealed that the Ministry of Health has established that after cardiovascular effects, depression is the second cause of health problems in Colombia, “it is considered that 44% of every 10 children in Colombia, that is, an average of 4 to 5 minors present some indication or have some indication of a problem related to mental health, but that are not necessarily serious disorders such as schizophrenia or psychosis, they can be learning disorders, attention disorders, eating disorders or problems in behavior patterns dream or school dropout”.

“In adolescents, the most frequent disorders are anxiety, social phobia and depression, and suicidal ideation occurs in 6.6% of the youth population. So mental health problems constitute five of the 10 leading causes of global disability, and in 20 years mental health problems have increased by 15%.

In fact, in the year 2020, a mortality rate due to mental and behavioral problems of 2.19% was reported and this data is very worrying and alarming. All these figures, together with the school bullying known as bullying, cyberbullying, and depression, related to the consumption and abuse of psychoactive substances, indicate that there are truly alarming figures that require not only diagnosing, but also going on to the actions and what we are doing here place on the public agenda of the country the fundamental and central issue of mental health, especially of Colombian girls, boys and young people”, he pointed out.

health reform

The Huilense indicated that it cannot be forgotten that in 2015, in the world health survey carried out in Colombia, it was shown that out of every 10 Colombians, an average of four have suffered, are suffering or will suffer from some type of mental disorder between mild to severe, and that in addition the number of people treated in mental health in Colombia increased by 34.6%.

“That means that care and mental health have been overwhelmed, but the State continues to have serious difficulties because there is no network that contains the need for care, we continue to have precarious promotion and prevention, we have immense difficulties in coverage and coverage of the population,” he stated.

In turn, he stressed that in the case of youth, “the counselors and educational institutions do an excellent job, but it is insufficient, because many of them have to attend 800 or 1,200 children in a single institution. There is a lack of psychologists in the educational institutions that complement the work of the counselor, there is a lack of doctors who complement, the work of well-being and development and there is a lack of intervention and articulation with the family.

That the Parent Schools really work as they were conceived, so that they become another retaining wall and serious processes of human development and fulfillment”, he pointed out.

With reference to the health reform project, which was approved in the first debate before the Seventh Commission, González Villa pointed out that he had already met with the Minister of Health, Guillermo Jaramillo to express his concern.

“He told me he understood the law and that it is necessary to introduce a special chapter or strengthen existing laws, because the problem is how it is being applied and what we must do to improve networks, how to improve containment, how to improve primary care, what is prevention and how to mainstream all the processes that mean improvement of conditions, especially with the determinants, with the institutions”, he stated.

According to the Senator, the institutions and the family are a fundamental part of the work that must be done, but also other sectors that need to be intervened, “from a comprehensive public policy because that has to do with the Ministry of Education because it has an axis in education which is fundamental, with the Ministry of Health, as well as with the Ministries of Culture and Sports, in addition to the ICBF.

We need other provisions, to promote this component and the projects to develop the strengthening of affective skills in the educational community, and that is a project that aims to propose intervention strategies from training, from interaction from school related to the family, trying to develop the formation of affectively competent children, boys, girls and young people”, he pointed out.

Project Strategies

The affective component will be part of the curriculum in a regular sequence of school years, subject to progressive curricular guidelines, and leading to degrees and titles. The creation of the affective development component at the preschool, basic (primary and secondary) and middle levels. The integration of the affective component in the Institutional Educational Projects, PEI. The promotion of plans, programs and training of affective competences and self-knowledge in educational institutions as a strategy of the MEN.

mental x-ray