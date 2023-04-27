Beta blockers prolong recurrence-free survival

To do this, the researchers first retrospectively evaluated the data from patients in a cohort of 1135 Women from who have non-metastatic TNBC and with chemotherapy had been treated. 126 (11.1 percent) Women stated at the time of cancer diagnosis beta blockers to have taken. These patients were older than those who did not beta blockers revenue (middle Alter: 63 versus 60 years), but had similar tumor characteristics and were treated in a comparable way. A multivariate analysis in which Alterclinicopathological parameters and medication intake were controlled, revealed a significant association with a reduced risk of metastases in regional lymph nodes and distant organs in patients who during the chemotherapy a beta blockers compared to patients who only took one chemotherapy without beta blockers received [adjustierte Hazard Ratio (HR), 0,55]. In principle, these results were confirmed by the analysis of a second cohort.