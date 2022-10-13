Today’s news , according to the Beijing News , betel nut-derived food betel nut chewing gum is quietly emerging. The dealer said, A company that uses betel nut chewing gum as its main product has achieved total sales of more than 30 million yuan in the past five months. The dealer said, This betel nut chewing gum uses technology to eliminate the harmful substances of traditional betel nut, so there is no need to worry about health problems. The taste is worse than that of betel nut, but relatively speaking, it does not hurt the body and can be used as a substitute for betel nut.

In this regard, some food experts questioned, saying that the alkaloids (arecoline) in betel nut have a stimulating effect on the nerves, can refresh the mind, and are also addictive.Extraction of areca polysaccharides and polyphenols, the current technology can not achieve complete removal of arecoline.

At present, it has become a consensus that betel nut is a carcinogen. The carcinogenicity of betel nut is mainly due to two factors. One is the long-term wear and tear of the oral mucosa by the crude fiber, forming ulcers and lesions, which will develop into cancer over time. If you hear a person talking with a big tongue, you might as well ask him if he eats betel nut, nine times out of ten. This is a sign of fibrosis of the oral mucosa, and the next stage is cancer.

The other is arecoline in betel nut, which can be decomposed by bacteria in the mouth to produce some nitrosamines, which are potentially carcinogenic. In some Southeast Asian countries, betel nut and tobacco leaves are chewed together, which is more carcinogenic. In addition, many people who chew betel nut also have bad habits such as smoking and drinking, which are also important cancer-inducing factors.

expert advice,All those who are deeply addicted to betel nut have quit, and stop taking chances; all those who are not yet addicted and want to try must maintain a basic understanding. Trial and error is not worth it for your own health.