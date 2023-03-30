Home News [BETT 2023] “I’m sorry about the reality of domestic edutech… We need to change the perception of ‘use of the private education market'”
▲ At the Bett (British Educational Training and Technology) show held in London, England on the 29th (local time), officials from Korean edutech startups are having a meeting with reporters. (Ministry of Education Correspondents Joint Reporting Foundation)

About 20 domestic companies have cast their votes at the world edutech stage ‘Bett Show 2023’. The relatively large venues prepared individual booths, but the rest showed off their edutech technology through the Korean Pavilion. Some education companies that participated on this day said, “The reality of the domestic edutech industry market is regrettable.”

On the 29th (local time) at Bessho, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), the Korea Science and Equipment Industry Cooperative, and the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) supported domestic companies’ participation in global fairs and overseas expansion through the ‘Korea Pavilion’.

Representatives of some education companies participating in the Korean pavilion said in a press conference with reporters that continued participation in Bessho would help to promote and maintain the company.

Kim Seong-yoon, CEO of iPortfolio, which developed an English reading program, said, “From the company’s point of view, it is meaningful to continue to expose and inform Bessho.”

There were also voices calling for more opportunities for startups to participate. Lee Eun-seung, CEO of Davida, a coding/software education company, said, “Overseas, despite being a start-up, you can get an opportunity if you are recognized, but it is difficult in Korea.” You have to give it a chance,” he said.

He also emphasized that the current Korean education and evaluation system needs to be innovatively changed in order to spread edutech.

CEO Kim said, “Success in Korea and bringing it abroad does not work in the field of (overseas) education.” pointed out.

“English is not taught as a textbook as a foreign language. (Actually) there are only a handful of countries that teach English as a textbook,” he said.

He pointed out that the perception of edutech in Korea should also change.

Representative Lee said, “In Korea, ‘Edutech’ is perceived as a device used in the private education market.” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Vice Minister Jang Sang-yoon attended Bessho that day and had a meeting with Secretary Keegan.

Vice Minister Chang said, “Korea is also promoting the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) digital textbooks, changing the role of teachers, and establishing a digital foundation for a great transformation in digital education.” In response, Secretary Keegan said, “I think the UK has something to learn from Korea, which is a powerhouse in artificial intelligence (AI),” and “I look forward to continued cooperation with Korea.”

