Better eleven million on the roof than a planetarium in a handful | Science | .a week

The planetarium was supposed to be compensation for the city and its citizens for the demolished PKO. Certainly not adequate compensation, that would only be something similar to PKO – in size and functionality. But it could have brought to the embankment a function that was at least somewhat fulfilled by the astronomical circle during the PKO period. It could inspire and encourage young people to pursue careers in science and research. It could have been a unique space for Bratislava residents and visitors to the city. And it could be quite soon, already in five years. It could, but it won’t.

Instead, the majority of city councilors decided they wanted eleven million for the city. When? It is not known exactly, the term is linked to various procedures that can last for many years. Instead of a planetarium, the investor will make a park and maybe another cafe.

