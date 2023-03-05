10
84% of the article is still covered.
The first listeners came at 6 p.m. to secure the best seats in the Festhalle. They quickly realized that the rush wasn’t that big after all. “We then stayed in the fountain room for a while,” said one listener. Some seats remained empty even at the beginning of the concert. Nevertheless, the 250 visitors had a lot of fun at the Country Revival Show…
84% of the article is still covered.
See also The story of Stefano, a volunteer for a "phone help" at Christmas while waiting for the call for a heart transplant