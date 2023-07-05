Better networked with the center: New district bus line for Leonding

The municipality of Leonding wants to provide an incentive to swap the car for public transport by expanding the range of district buses. The new line 194 is intended to improve the connection to the city center of Leonding, and is intended to appeal primarily to residents of the districts of Hart, St. Isidor, Leonding Zentrum and Holzheim.

The state of Upper Austria has already given the green light for the project, and after the Committee for Urban Planning and Mobility, the Leonding municipal council also gave its approval yesterday. The plan is for the new line to strengthen sections of the existing bus lines 17 and 19, so that the frequency of travel can be doubled in some sections.

On the road from Monday to Saturday

The twelve meter long buses of the new district line will run between the Infra Center across Leonding to the Raiffeisen Arena (see below for details). There you can switch to several trolleybus lines that continue to Linz – this also improves the connection to the state capital. In principle, a half-hourly cycle is planned from Monday to Saturday (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.), but there should be a one-and-a-half hour break in the mornings and afternoons. On Saturday, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., there is also a one-hour cycle.

Armin Brunner, City Councilor for Urban Planning and Mobility (SP), assumes that “the new buses can start driving by the end of 2024”. Like Mayor Sabine Naderer-Jelinek (also SP), he is pleased that the new line can further expand the range of public transport, makes it easier for people to change and that the districts of Leonding are even better connected.

Annual costs are around 574,000 euros

“Through an attractive public transport system, we give people more flexibility and freedom in their daily activities. In addition, traffic congestion is reduced and sustainable and environmentally friendly mobility options are improved,” says Günther Steinkellner (FP), the regional transport councilor and Leonding municipal councilor, who is convinced of the plans.

The annual financing requirement for the line is around 574,500 euros. A third of this comes from the country and the rest from the city.

The planned route

The new line 194 is expected to run between the Infra Center – Wegscheider Straße – Meixnerkreuzung – Leonding Zentrum – “Gruab’n” – Holzheimer Straße – Linzer Stadion. It will thus strengthen sections of the existing lines 17 and 19, and the new service can double the frequency of travel in some sections.

