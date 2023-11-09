Better process planning with draw.io and driver diagrams – an example from healthcare

Drive positive change

Like most other people, you probably only know a hospital from two perspectives: as a patient or as a professional working there. It is a vital and sometimes difficult to understand microcosm in which completely different work areas must mesh smoothly to ensure a high quality of treatment for patients.

But what do administrators, quality circles, improvement teams and medical professionals have in common? You know that with any desired improvement, it is crucial to first define the goal and all the factors that can positively influence the result. Only then can existing systems (whether accounting, process design or therapeutic approaches) really be advanced.

Achieve improvements – but how?

Especially in the medical field, we are talking about changes that come with a lot of responsibility. Necessary improvements can be made at the micro level – if, for example: B. a certain process needs to be changed or something needs to be changed within a single organization. But the macro level is just as often affected: for example, when changes have to be rolled out to several organizations in different regions or even countries.

But regardless of the level at which the whole thing takes place: If you want to change and improve a system, it is important that you know exactly how the components within the system depend on each other or influence each other.

In order to achieve the set goal – concrete change and improvement – it is advisable to use specific strategies. In this context, driver diagrams can be of great help. But what is a driver diagram?

“A driver diagram is a visual display of a team’s theory of what “drives,” or contributes to, the achievement of a project aim. This clear picture of a team’s shared view is a useful tool for communicating to a range of stakeholders where a team is testing and working. A driver diagram shows the relationship between the overall aim of the project, the primary drivers (sometimes called “key drivers”) that contribute directly to achieving the aim, the secondary drivers that are components of the primary drivers, and specific change ideas to test for each secondary driver.” (Quelle: Institute for Healthcare Improvement, USA)

Driver diagrams are a proven method for describing your existing system and visualizing the desired change process. These diagrams highlight the causal relationships that influence the goal – making you more aware of what you should pay special attention to.

A tool that can be used to visualize pretty much any type of diagram is draw.io. You are welcome to test how effective the app is for free: Below we will show you how you can create a meaningful driver diagram using draw.io.

Working with a driver diagram

Driver diagrams consist of the following parts (from left to right in the figure):

The goal or result you want to achieve. This goal is “driven” (= influenced) by the following elements: Primary drivers: A few factors that you assume will play a key role in achieving the result. Secondary Drivers: Downstream aspects that influence the primary drivers. Change Ideas: These are the projects or activities that contribute to the primary and secondary drivers and lead to an improvement in the system as a whole.

This describes the basis – depending on the complexity of the system, further levels can be added to the process if necessary, e.g. B. tertiary factors.

Understood? Then we can get started straight away!

Download driver diagram template

That is how it goes:

Open Confluence (existing or new site). Open draw.io and select “blank diagram” to create a new blank diagram. Drag and drop your XML file onto the free area of ​​the diagram. If you wish, use the resulting diagram as custom template.

The Process: Start with “why” and set a goal

You shouldn’t set off without a goal: So make sure that the goal you set is defined, measurable and, above all, realistic.

For example, “We want to improve the efficiency of healthcare in organization XY” would be too broad and would have to be made more specific or narrowed down. Here you can SMART Help: If you work SMART, the goal could be: “We want to reduce the average waiting time in department X of organization Y by x weeks by DATE”.

With this dedicated goal, it is possible to use the current average waiting time as a benchmark. This also means: By the deadline you have set, you will be able to see whether the measures taken have contributed to achieving the goal or at least getting closer to it (or not). Specifically: Has the average waiting time in the affected department actually reduced?

Once you have defined the goal, it is time to think about all the aspects that can have an influence.

Consider the potential drivers

What specifically needs to be improved to achieve the goal?

If we continue the above scenario, the primary drivers that impact waiting time are: patient requests, available appointments, but also the recruitment process (e.g. if there are vacancies).

Based on these topics, secondary drivers could be, for example, an improvement in the appointment booking system, more staff in the department, etc.

Now transfer all of this into a driver diagram:

To keep everything in one place, you can add a new page to your diagram to create a list of potential drivers that you and your team can think of. This way, anyone who accesses the driver diagram can understand the results of the brainstorming process and the choice of drivers.

Image: Detail of a completed diagram with specific drivers

Image: Results of a possible brainstorming session on potential drivers

Once you have identified all the driving forces, check whether there are similarities: Can different drivers possibly be subsumed under ONE point? If yes: summarize them!

By the way: What applies to the goal also applies to the driving forces: They should be clearly defined and ideally measurable.

Think about ideas for change

Ideas for change can be activities or projects – specifically, exactly THE measures that are intended to drive the desired change and that, in your opinion, will help achieve the goal.

For example, with our secondary driver “Improve the appointment booking system”, a change idea could be to centralize the booking system. Although the idea needs to be broken down further – you should specify who will centralize the system, how and by what date. Nevertheless, it is a concrete activity that will influence the corresponding driver.

Visualization with your driver diagram

Now you are ready to embed the drivers and change ideas into your diagram, along with the appropriate connections between the different sections.

By adding primary, secondary and tertiary drivers to your diagram, it will quickly become clear to everyone involved which actions are best suited to achieve the set goal.

Helpful tips for tailor-made connection lines

draw.io offers you a wealth of features – including those that allow you to customize the connections within your driver diagram. So you can choose between dashed or solid lines.

Continuous lines symbolize a strong connection between the corresponding elements, broken lines represent a rather weak connection.

If you want to change your line type, click on the connection. Alternatively, you can select multiple connections using Ctrl (Windows) or Cmd (Mac). Then click on the “Shapes” menu and select the line type you want to use in your diagram.

Change the endpoints of your connections

Driver diagrams can be read from right to left, from “reason” (the change ideas and driving forces) to “effect” (the goal or result). The connections between the goal and the drivers are often, although not always, symbolized by arrows that further support the “left to right” perception: the secondary drivers contribute to the main drivers, which in turn influence the overarching goal.

If you now want to remove all endpoints at once, the best thing to do is as follows:

First, select all connections by either right-clicking anywhere in the editor and clicking “Select All Connections,” or by Ctrl+Shift+E (Windows) or Cmd+Shift+E (Mac) press. Then, under the “Line” option, select “None” from the drop-down menu.

Adjust waypoints

If you prefer orthogonal (i.e. right-angled, vertical lines) for your connections instead of diagonal lines: To do this, first select all connections again (via Ctrl/Cmd+Shift+E). Then look for “Waypoints” in the “Style” menu, in the “Line” sub-item – with the 2nd option in the drop-down menu there you get orthogonal connecting lines.

Customize your connection points (nodes)

With draw.io you are completely flexible when it comes to your connection points: you can set connection points as starting points at any point on your selected shape. This also keeps your diagram organized because it allows you to evenly distribute the connections that originate from or end in a particular shape depending on how many connection points you need.

To change this, proceed as follows:

Right-click your shape and then select “Edit Connection Points.” A large view of your shape opens with possible connection points. You can delete only certain of them or all of them at the same time: You delete a single point by first clicking on it and then on the trash can symbol. In the number field you enter how many connection points should be created on one side of your shape – by clicking on “Add” you accept the changes. Repeat this process for each side of the shape where you need connection points. Once you are done with everything, click “Apply”. Then you can drag your connection endpoints onto your newly created connection points.

Equipped with a meaningful driver diagram, not only necessary changes become visible, but also all measures that can support your team and your organization on the way there. And in the end, in our example, this also benefits the patients! In the video, Emily shows you step by step how you can build your driver diagram:

You are the strongest driver – especially with draw.io

Would you like to promote visualizations as a helpful tool for improvements in your organization? Then we invite you to delve deeper into the world of draw.io! With the free 30 day trial version you can create your first driver diagrams yourself and see for yourself that the app does what it promises. Or you book a demo (also free). with our experts to find out how draw.io can make life easier and more productive for you and everyone in your company (and outside of it)!

For practical tips and tricks – from users for users – please feel free to contact us Social Media consequences. We would be happy if you would like to share your experiences there!

Happy Diagramming!

