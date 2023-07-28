Better take a headlamp to Rhodes, the vacationer advises. What kind of comfort can you expect there and when are you entitled to what?

Vacationers from Rhodes report power or water outages.

Travel ticket managers talk about individual cases from a critical period that has already passed.

The lawyer explains what you are entitled to in such a situation.

While travel agencies continue to send clients to Rhodes, some vacationers warn that such a stay may not be as pleasant as they expected.

It is not just a feeling of fear that the fires will spread. Vacationer Juraj also describes other inconveniences, especially frequent power outages in Rhodes.

“You’d think a power outage during the day wouldn’t be a big deal. What effects does it bring? The air conditioning doesn’t work (at 45 degrees), you can’t recharge your electrical devices, the drink dispensers, ATMs and payment terminals don’t work… If there’s a blackout in the evening, the light doesn’t work and you have trouble finding food at dinner

You need at least a standard subscription to read.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

