bettermoo(d) to Raise $10,000,000 at $6.80 per Unit – Eying September Moodrink launch – and Promotes Former Coca-Cola Subsidiary CEO to Chairman, and bettermoo(d) Founder Nima Bahrami as Company’s New CEO Seite 1

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:YES), (OTCQB:MOOOF),

(Frankfurt:0I5AWKN:A3D8PP) (the “Company” or “bettermoo(d) Food“), is pleased to announce that bettermoo(d) plans to innovate

the dairy-alternative market in September with its initial product launch of its now trademarked Moodrink.

Eying its highly anticipated initial product launch of its first product innovation Moodrink, bettermoo(d) is pleased to announce it will seek to raise up to $10,000,000 at $6.80 a share by way of

non-brokered private placement (the “Financing“). The Financing will consist of up to 1,470,588 units, each of which will consist of one (1) common share (each, a

“Share“) and one (1) common share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $9.80 per Share for a period of 24 months. The Company may pay finders’ fees to eligible third-parties

which have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Financing. All securities issued in connection with the Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period for four-months-and-one-day

following issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.