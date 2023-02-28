Diego Molano Vega, who was ICT minister during the government of Juan Manuel Santos, believes that the State should get its hands on denim to reduce the tax burden generated by internet connectivity in Colombia, and stated that the country is still in the queue in terms of the production of talents in the digital area.

THE NEW CENTURY: How is Colombia in terms of digital government?

DIEGO MOLANO VEGA: It continues to advance in the field of digital government and has not stopped advancing both at the national government level, as well as in regional governments and also in other branches, especially in the justice sector, which thanks to the pandemic took a great leap. However, this is like riding a bicycle: you have to keep pedaling. The problem is not that Colombia is not advancing, but that there are other countries, especially developed ones, that are advancing much more quickly. So the gap between the leading countries and Colombia has widened a bit in recent years, because we are advancing but not enough.

ENS: What did Colombia learn during the pandemic, digitally speaking?

DMV: The first thing is that for this digital world it is vital to have the platforms, with the latest technology, but above all with the ability to make transformations, and that is precisely the great challenge that Colombia faces. But the problem is not technology, the big problem is people: we do not have enough talent in Colombia to carry out the transformations of the State. Let’s say today we are in a deficit. In Latin America, for example, more than one million one hundred thousand programmers are needed, there are practically no digital transformation leaders; So, of course, the State cannot compete with the private sector with the talent to carry out these digital transformations and there must be adequate policies for us to produce talent, so that the State can also transform.

ENS: You were ICT minister and that’s where the digital transformation began. Why did what you started stop?

DMV: The truth is that the issue has been advancing not at the rate that would be ideal. That is why it is time to put the accelerator on it and that is why this government is trying to put that accelerator on the digital transformation of the country, but the great challenge we have is not that of technology, the most important challenge is that of talent. According to the latest talent reports, Colombia is in the tail, that is, we continue to produce professionals for the last century, we do not produce professionals for this new digital economy, not even in Colombia’s elite universities are we producing the talent that is needed .

ENS: Which is the solution then?

DMV: First, it is that the current educational system is completely obsolete, that is, the designed system has not changed in many years. I would say that there are even bases that are from the last century, not even from the last century, but I repeat, the educational system is totally obsolete, we must create a new educational system, a system that is inclusive, because the current one is exclusive. Only between 12% and 13% of Colombians manage to have a higher education degree.

ENS: What is needed for that?

DMV: The effort of the whole world is required, from the communications operators, from the companies that are dedicated to laying fiber and also from other people who are much closer to the market. I imagine that what he is thinking about this proposal by the president is how we add up and how to reach remote areas, in poor neighborhoods, how do we connect them. It turns out that in Colombia there are already more than 300 internet operators, mostly informal. Whatever President Petro wants to do is already happening; They are not the community action boards, but they are the entrepreneurs who are serving these markets, often informally, and it is also necessary to help them so that they can add up. It is not a far-fetched proposition that it is only the traditional operators, here everyone has to help.

ENS: Should the State also do its part?

DMV: The tax burden we have is very high. I invite you to ask a typical household of stratum 2 in Colombia if it is connected to the Internet, and they will tell you that yes, more or less 70% of Colombians are connected. And when asked how are you connected? Most are connected by smartphone, by cell phone, and of these, 80% are connected by a prepaid plan. But you ask that person: how long does that prepaid plan last? And it turns out that it runs out after a few days, but he remains connected to WhatsApp and social networks, because most plans in Colombia include social networks for free. So people think they are connected, but the internet is of no use for studying or teleworking. So when you see that for 100 pesos that person pays for that internet service, the majority goes to the State, because you have to pay 19% VAT, 4% of a surcharge, 2.2% contribution to Communications Fund, you have to pay a fee from the regulation commission and above all you have to pay for the spectrum, here the State also has to lend a hand to denim and say: we are going to lower this burden, because it is very high.

ENS: How do you see the current ICT policy?

DMV: As soon as the Government is starting, everyone knows how to kill fleas. I am in Washington and I see that the IDB has an open tender to help Colombia with the connectivity plan, I see that there is a tender for regional connectivity and it is moving towards that. Let’s remember that the issue is not just connectivity, it is an entire ecosystem that has various elements. One is connectivity, the other has to do with the digital transformation of the Government and the private sector, and we also have to look at the issue of talent. This is not just connecting people; That’s one issue: that there are more applications, that we have a strong software industry.

ENS: How are we in this electoral year? Have you already been proposed to run for Governor of Boyacá, your department?

DMV: As we politicians say: I have not considered it but if they ask me suddenly we will consider it; They haven’t offered it to me yet.