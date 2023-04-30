Between Cremonese and Verona a 1-1 that nobody needs – Lombardia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CREMONA, APRIL 30 – The clash of salvation between Cremonese and Verona essentially does not satisfy anyone with a 1-1 draw which above all leaves a bad taste in the mouth of the hosts who thus see the chances of salvation almost eliminated by remaining 7 points from La Spezia and precisely from the Venetians. It was certainly a nervous match with quite a few controversies in the final for a disputed tackle in the area between Buonaiuto and Djuric which sparked protests from the hosts who vibrantly claimed the penalty.



A match with two faces, with Cremonese leading first and good at managing Okereke’s goal for most of the match. Then the episode that effectively turned the match with Quagliata’s expulsion in the 16th minute of the second half for a shot with a distant ball on Dawidowicz signaled by the Var. From that moment Verona took control of the match, first reaching a draw with Greens and then rushing forward in search of the advantage. In the final, however, it was again Cremonese with the strength of desperation that came close to making it 2-1. (HANDLE).

