Between fear and hope – breaking latest news

In recent years, Ecuadorians have been experiencing unimaginable situations of conflict that are leading us to contexts of anguish and hopelessness.

Father Pedro Pierre, in his article “Friendship and Freedom”, diagnoses the current reality of Ecuador as follows:

“Fear is winning the game. In fact, there is no shortage of reasons to be afraid. On the one hand, the violence and the murders have not stopped with the curfew, for the reason that they are not working to suppress the causes of the current violence. Nor is it increasing the hours and days of curfew that will better solve the current situation. We know it, when we are sick, the causes of the disease are sought and it is a question of eliminating these causes to suppress the effects. The causes of the current violence are found mainly in 2 reasons: social inequalities and lack of jobs.

Social inequalities come from the unlimited accumulation of goods and wealth by a few at the expense of the exploitation of many. Inequalities are the result of a continuous theft of the worker’s salary, when a fair wage is not paid. This should minimally cover the cost of the basic food basket, which currently amounts to about 900 dollars. In addition, the worker is entitled to part of the earnings produced by his work. And there are hundreds of thousands of Ecuadorians who, with great difficulty, do not even earn 400 dollars a month. That is one of the reasons for the great poverty suffered by half of Ecuadorians. The first violence is not from the poor, it is from the rich who seize the fruits of the work of others. For this reason, the condemnations of Jesus to the rich: “Woe to you, the rich, because you already have your reward!”

Regarding unemployment, most business owners, especially the largest ones, do not seek to create new jobs but rather how to get more and more money from their business. This is how we have been for decades… and now it seems that we have reached the top: we can’t take it anymore! “The poor catch the evil of the rich and give free rein to violence, exploitation and killing. It is not the increase in the number of police, not the collaboration of the military in the repression and dismantling of criminal gangs, nor the free carrying of arms by citizens that are going to solve the problem. Rather, this problem is going to get bigger… because many people enter into this perverse dynamic of violence because they don’t have enough to eat while others squander left and right and don’t care if there is little or a lot of unemployment”.

The obligatory questions are: what can we do? what should we do?

We can make numerous reflections in relation to our national and personal history. The time has come to value the cultural heritage that our ancestors have left us. It is time to recover the testimonies of our elders on how they recovered from the different crises that the country experienced and the difficulties they experienced as families. But, mainly, it is time to wake up and propose new alternatives to not only face but seek solutions to the different crises we are currently experiencing.

It is time to rise up with joy, hope, solidarity and make our dreams come true.