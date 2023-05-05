Between friends everything is better.

Madrid Spain- On his second day of state visit to Spain, Pedro Sánchez received Gustavo Petro at the headquarters of the Spanish government, La Moncloa.

The two presidents, who showed a political and personal closeness, which comes from the visit of the Spanish head of Government to Colombia, in August 2022, agreed on the importance of strengthening relations, not only between Spain and Colombia, but also between Latin America and Europe, regarding the upcoming presidency of the Spanish in the European Union.

For almost an hour, Sánchez and Petro talked about both domestic issues and bilateral issues and insisted on the importance of addressing climate change, inequality, as well as expanding access to education, from which an agreement was sealed in which Spain agrees to recognize Colombian titles and certificates.

These coincidences have shown a special closeness between Sánchez and Petro, which goes beyond what is expected in a state visit, in which investment, education, culture and sometimes political agreements are generally signed, but political synchrony may go unnoticed.

Both leaders share a similar country project that has total peace and the resolution of the conflict in Catalonia at its heart. Seeking to try to pacify or resolve such conflicts, they have raised somewhat maximalist legal and political formulations, criticized by the opposition, both in Spain and in Colombia, for their lack of compliance with criminal laws.

Likewise, the two have decreed -Sánchez is almost 4 years in government- similar laws at the labor level, an area in which they have opted for inflexible labor systems in hiring that ensure, they have said, the minimum guarantees that must be a worker.

Not before decreeing the end of fossil fuels and discouraging the exploration of crude oil and minerals, a policy that Sánchez has supported at less strict levels than Petro, who has said during his visit to Spain that the “end of humanity is near” for caused, in part, by oil and coal.

Surrounded by ministers from different courts, the presidents of Colombia and Spain have linked left-wing activists to their cabinets to defend agendas that are part of progressivism in their countries. Las Irenes, Montero and Vélez are proof of this. One Minister for Equality in Spain and the other for Mines in Colombia, both have been key players in their respective cabinets, despite their lack of technical knowledge to reduce inequality or have an energy policy. Other ministers also agree on their profiles.

With Spain as president of the European Union, Petro finds not only an ally, but a friend -Sánchez- who thinks the same way.

Between friends everything is better.