Just 120 hours to close. It is a particularly busy end of the year that awaits the majority in the coming days. On the one hand, the game of the maneuver, which will have to receive the definitive go-ahead from parliament, and in particular from the Senate, so as to leave behind the specter of the provisional exercise.

And then, another important chapter, that of the Pnrr, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan: by 31 December all 55 objectives of the second half of 2022 must be “taken home”. Only in this way can Italy request the EU the third installment of 19 billion euros. The latest update from the executive on the state of implementation, during the control room on December 16, gave 40 out of 55 objectives as achieved. According to that report, the remaining 15 had all been started and were being finalized

Maneuver, Senate called to ratify the measures of the text released by the Chamber

Once the green light of the Chamber has been triggered, the maneuver is preparing to obtain that of the Senate. The calendar of Palazzo Madama provides for the convening of the Assembly on Tuesday 27 December at 2 pm, for the start of the budget session, with the sending of the text to the Finance and Treasury commissions.

Times are tight, but sufficient to have the works completed by the end of the year and thus avoid the provisional operation. The passage of the budget law in Palazzo Madama will be formal: from the point of view of substance, the structure is the one that emerged during the examination by the Chamber: to speed up the process, the Senate will also approve the bill with confidence, without therefore giving parliamentarians the opportunity to further put their hands on the measures.

After the session of the 27th, the calendar foresees that the Assembly of Palazzo Madama will meet on the 28th from 9.30 and on the 29th again from 9.30: the latter call, however, contains the specification “if necessary”. The hypothesis, therefore, is that on the 29th the maneuver may have already been dismissed.