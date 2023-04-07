Home News Between rites, sweets and rest, this is how you live the greater week in Vigía del Fuerte
Between rites, sweets and rest, this is how you live the greater week in Vigía del Fuerte

Between rites, sweets and rest, this is how you live the greater week in Vigía del Fuerte

John Jairo Chaverra

By the teacher John Jairo Chaverra

Palm Sunday introduces Holy Week for Catholics, who after living Lent, considered a time of reflection and promise of change in lifestyle that according to Catholic precepts distance us from the presence of God, the people of Atrata prepare for these holy days.

The Vigieños cut branches to follow the Catholic tradition, go to church, have a procession. On the other hand, Christian churches have services that are different from Catholic rites.

While religious beliefs divide them, the sweets prepared in different colors and flavors unite them to remind them that it is time for families to meet and rest.

Yeah. The Greater Week in Vigía del Fuerte has changed a lot. Long gone are those quiet times where nothing moved, where the word of the elders was fully heard, where the church was filled to listen to the sermons of the missionary priests. The fears instilled by the elderly are gone because no one takes them seriously anymore, everything was demystified.

In the midst of all this eye-opening for the new generations, only the soft smell of sweet coconut with papaya or breadfruit seeds remains, while other flavors such as lentils and rich grain-based foods such as beans, accompanied by the fish that cannot be missing, another reason to remember that it is in the Week of Jesus who died on the cross.

Arriving on Holy Thursday, some merchants close their businesses due to their beliefs, families seek a little more quiet since Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were invested in preparing the bread and the aforementioned sweets. On Good Friday, the Vigieños go to the Holy Way of the Cross where there are possibilities for the priest to arrive, and non-Catholic Christians hold vigils to receive the Saturday of Glory.

See also  Beijing Winter Olympics: Japan decided to "be with Britain and the United States" and announced that it would not send government officials to attend-BBC News

On Saturday night they return and the sound equipment sounds announcing that the night of stillness is passing to the joy that the resurrected man produces. The vigieños celebrate this fact in the discotheques consuming a lot of rum and beer. The older ones yearn for holy days and Holy Week is passing.

On Sunday they go to mass at 10 am, they listen to the preaching of the priest in the Catholic church and the other churches listen to the words of the pastors. The holy days pass, the travelers from their vacations arrive and everything continues as normal to live a Holy Week in modern times.

