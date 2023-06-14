Between talking about the beauty of female ministers, women’s ululation, calling for the suicide of those influencing the party’s decisions, and sitting on the hearts of enemies!

Salima Faraji

Out of curiosity and keeping abreast of what is happening in the political arena and concern about my country, I listened to the speech of Mr. Abdul Latif Wehbe in his capacity as Secretary General of the Authenticity and Modernity Party and Minister of Justice in the current government, during the regional conference in Marrakesh, in which I was stopped by phrases and sentences of extreme arrogance, provocation and arrogance.

That is, regardless of the fact that no one is superior to the party as a moral person organized by Chapter Seven of the constitution or any other institution that believes in democracy and does not advocate for personalization, uttering the word suicide and calling for it by saying that whoever thinks that he influences the decisions of the party and its political leadership must commit suicide, phrases It does not rise to the level of consideration and is not consistent with the valid political discourse, which must not be devoid of wisdom, foresight, humility, respect for the intelligence of citizens, and belief in accepting opinion and other opinions, without including suicide, which is considered an assault on the soul by intentionally taking it out in a responsible speech, just as the phrase “I will sit on their hearts” The least that can be said about it is that it indicates a style that is not appropriate for someone whose rank obliges him.

On the other hand, talking about the beauty of the female ministers of the Authenticity and Modernity Party, as if we were in a beauty pageant race program, reminds me of women who have had the experience of leading governments in Western countries, such as Merkel, Margaret Thatcher, and others whose stars shone in the sky of politics, and to the extent that the world was praising and evaluating the achievements of women in a position of responsibility No one ever talked about their beauty, or their age, to the extent that he was impressed by their competence and achievements, and I wonder how the minister finds it easy to say that “above this and that, they are beautiful.” This means that beauty transcends achievements and what the Moroccan people expect from their positions and what we have achieved and will achieve in the framework of tasks. assigned to them.

Efficiency, the spirit of responsibility, the heartburn of the homeland, and charisma are matters that have nothing to do with beauty or age. Rather, a person, whether a man or a woman, is judged by the achievements, the fulfillment of promises, and the provision of a decent life for the citizen away from his insult and contempt, because whoever nature did not find him with the beauty of creation may have beauty Creation, secretiveness, wisdom in speech, and the ability to manage and achieve achievements

More than that, the Constitutional Court (formerly the Constitutional Council) won for competence, impartiality, and integrity pursuant to Resolution 14.943 of 15/7/2015, which ruled the refusal to allocate a quota for women’s representation within the Constitutional Court because this allocation does not conform to the constitution, which prohibits all forms of discrimination on the grounds of sex, which is stipulated in Paragraph The first of Chapter 19 stipulates that women and men equally enjoy civil, political, economic, social, cultural and environmental rights and freedoms. Thus, the legislator cannot allocate pre-guaranteed percentages for one of the two sexes in public office because discrimination between the sexes is prohibited by the Kingdom’s constitution, and membership in the Constitutional Court remains conditional on possessing judicial competence or Jurisprudence or administrative and high training in the field of law, and a fortiori Mr. Secretary-General Mr. Minister, that if sex is not a criterion, then beauty cannot be a criterion and criterion for shouldering responsibility! That is the eye of reason and logic

As for praising ululation, it has no place in the responsible political discourse, which shifted from talking about suicide to the beauty of female ministers, to sitting on the hearts of opponents, to the ululation of celebrants, because our situation today must transcend the formal tendency of democracy, and we are required to resolve in order to impress the Moroccans who voted. On the elected, responsible actions instead of dancing on feelings!

Enough insults!