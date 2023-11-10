between yoga and paradisiacal beaches in La Libertad, El Salvador – Diario La Huella

The charm of El Salvador has captured the Miss Universe 2023 contestants, who have had the opportunity to enjoy the natural beauties that this Central American country offers. A group of delegates headed to Punta Roca beach, a jewel of the Salvadoran coast, known for its paradisiacal atmosphere, while other participants attended the last day of the “Meet and greet” at Multiplaza.

Punta Roca, located in La Libertad, offered the misses a dream setting this Thursday. Between radiant sun, palm trees and refreshing coconuts, the candidates immersed themselves in a charming climate that allowed them to disconnect and fully enjoy their stay. The official account of the contest in X highlighted the experience lived by the contestants, highlighting the natural beauty of the place.

In addition to relaxing on the beach, the delegates took the opportunity to participate in yoga sessions, a perfect activity to connect with nature and with themselves. The sea breeze and the relaxing sound of the waves created the ideal environment for these classes, which were held at different times of the day, according to the event organization.

El Salvador continues to show its hospitality and beauty to the Miss Universe candidates. This visit to Punta Roca follows the previous day’s experience at El Zonte, another prominent beach in La Libertad, where the contestants enjoyed posing in swimsuits and appreciating the famous waves of the place.

The gratitude and enthusiasm of the participants reflect the successful reception that El Salvador has provided, proving to be an exceptional host for an event of the magnitude of Miss Universe. Each place discovered in this country has left an indelible mark on the delegates, who take with them memories of a unique experience in one of the most beautiful destinations in Central America.