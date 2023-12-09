“Beware of bedbugs”: Greek police launch investigation into fake campaign aimed at scaring off tourists in Athens

Athens does not have a problem with bed bugs, but some locals would like you to believe that they do. — © REUTERSF

Is Athena groaning under a bedbug infestation? Yes, if you go by the many posters warning about this in the Greek capital, but not if you ask the Greek Ministry of Health. The ministry has already enlisted the help of the police to help combat the misinformation that aims to scare away tourists.

Bron: The Guardian, SKY NewsDonderdag 7 december 2023 om 20:57

Posters warning of bed bugs hanging on apartment buildings in central Athens are “absolutely false”, the Greek Health Ministry said on Tuesday. At first glance, however, they seem somewhat credible, as (forged) logos of the ministry and the city of Athens appear on the posters. But anyone who looks closely knows better, if only because the warnings are written in poor English.

According to the posters, addressed to the “Dear Visitors” of Athens, the ministry has ordered the evacuation of “private guest houses” in order to “protect the public health of permanent Greek tenants”. The posters refer to a bedbug infestation as the reason. Tourists would have to leave their accommodation, and if they refuse to do so, they allegedly risk a fine of 500 euros.

READ ALSO. A fifth more cases of bed bugs in Limburg: “Professional help needed to exterminate them”

But according to the ministry, there is no question of a bedbug plague. Unlike in France, for example, where the government had to do everything it could to combat bedbugs this year. Bed bugs, which hide in mattresses, bedding, clothing and suitcases, cause persistent itchy bites and spread quickly. In France, the creatures were even in the seats of trains and cinema halls.

Rising rental prices

But none of that in Greece. And so the Ministry of Health has called in to combat the fake news campaign. Because “no one should terrorize the public and misinform them about public health issues,” the ministry said. The police have already opened an investigation.

It is not far to find a motive to start such a fake campaign. As in many other European cities, more and more apartments in the heart of the city are being used for short-term rental to tourists. The increasingly scarce supply of rental apartments for the local population is therefore increasing in price. Many Athenians have been driven out of the residential areas in the center and have to settle for a home a bit further outside the city. Combine that with the increase in lifespan and you understand why many locals are fed up with tourists taking over all the apartments.

Tourism is an important driver of the Greek economy. Perhaps a record number of tourists will have visited Greece by 2023.

Share this: Facebook

X

