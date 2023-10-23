Beware of Deception: Ministry of Ecology and Environment Issues Stern Warning against False Inspection Activities

Beware of being deceived! Stern statement from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment

In a recent announcement, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment issued a stern statement regarding deceptive inspection activities carried out by certain organizations and personnel under the name of the “Ecological Environment Inspectorate” of the Ecological Environment Supervision Network. The ministry emphasized that it has no affiliation with this network and has never authorized or commissioned any “ecological environment supervisors” to conduct inspections.

To protect the interests of enterprises and prevent further deception, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment has introduced a special ecological environment law enforcement logo. When carrying out inspections, comprehensive administrative law enforcement personnel for ecological and environmental protection are required to present their Administrative Law Enforcement Certificate of the People’s Republic of China. Localities and units are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the public security department promptly.

Furthermore, the ministry stressed that if any losses have been caused as a result of these deceptive inspection activities, it is crucial for enterprises to report the case clues to the public security department immediately. The Ministry of Ecology and Environment reserves the right to take appropriate legal measures against the perpetrators.

The announcement serves as a warning to enterprises to be cautious and verify the authenticity of any inspectors claiming to be affiliated with the ministry. The ministry aims to protect the rights of enterprises and maintain the integrity of its inspection procedures.

This stern statement from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment highlights the importance of vigilance in order to avoid falling victim to deceptive individuals or organizations. By staying informed and reporting any suspicious activities, enterprises can play their part in countering such deceptive practices.