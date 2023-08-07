Beware of drug policy

*Low efficiency of the new strategy

The panorama of the fight against drug trafficking in Colombia becomes more complex every day. The change in strategy applied by the Government, especially with regard to reducing the goals of eradicating drug crops and concentrating most of the efforts on the confiscation of drug shipments, is not giving the expected result. At least that is what emerges from the Ministry of Defense’s own statistics, according to which in the first six months of this year only 6,310 hectares of illegal crops were destroyed, a drastic reduction of 84% compared to 40,276. achieved during the same period last year, in the Duque administration.

According to the Petro government, the focus of the fight against drugs should not be the small growers of coca leaf, marijuana and poppy, under the thesis that these are the weakest link in the entire chain of this illicit business, and even they end up being its main victims. On the contrary, the key to breaking the backbone of this transnational crime is considered to be in attacking its finances. For this there are three priorities. On the one hand, the operational action of the Public Force has to focus on destroying the “industrial” size drug crops, which are managed by national and international cartels. Secondly, it is necessary to redouble the effectiveness in terms of the seizure of drug shipments, supplies and destruction of processing laboratories. And, finally, it is urgent to increase the capacity of the authorities to detect and dismantle criminal structures, capture leaders and lieutenants, as well as take away the billionaire assets and money of illicit origin.

For the moment, the results of this new strategy, according to the statistics, do not seem to be the best. If having so drastically reduced the annual eradication goal (from 100,000 hectares in 2022 to just 20,000 this year) generated a lot of controversy, the fact that in six months of 2023 it did not reach the third part of it, turns on all the alarms.

To this is added that, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Defense, the seizure of cocaine this year has not skyrocketed. On the contrary, while between January and June of last year more than 362 tons of the alkaloid fell, in the first half of this year 317 tons were intercepted, that is, 12% less. If there is no rebound in anti-drug effectiveness in this second semester, it would be very difficult to match the 671 tons of all of 2022. The amount of heroin seized (-46%) and marijuana (-16%) also fell. Where there was an increase was in the destruction of infrastructure for this crime (9%) and in the immobilization of aircraft (283%), but there was a decline in terms of vessels (-6%).

Although it is true that today it is not known how extensive drug cultivation exists in Colombia (the United States will not publish its annual report this year and the UN report has not been made official either), the truth is that there is a high probability that this phenomenon has increased substantially, largely due to the change in the anti-drug strategy and the boom drug trafficker in many regions, driven by guerrilla groups, cartels and high-end criminal gangs. In fact, some experts point out that the country could already be heading towards 300,000 hectares, a record in the last two decades.

At the international level, alerts regarding this situation, which is associated with an increase in regional and local violence, are increasing day after day. Congressmen and the United States government have warned about it. Even this weekend the prestigious magazine The Economist published a report according to which the overproduction of cocaine in Colombia is of such magnitude that shipments of the alkaloid “are piling up and prices are collapsing.”

As can be seen, it is necessary to analyze whether the anti-drug policy of the Petro government is functional. Until now there are many doubts that it generates. Moreover, at a time when the ceasefire with the ELN began and it is planned to move in the same direction with other illegal armed groups, alerts are growing about the extent of these truces, which clearly imply a reduction in the operation of the Public Force , could impact the already regular results against drug trafficking. The debate is open.